ASG Named Quantum’s North America Media and Entertainment Partner of the Year

EMERYVILLE, CALIF., April 18, 2019 – Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a leading media technology and engineering firm, was named North America Media and Entertainment Partner of the Year by Quantum Corporation last week at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nev. The award recognizes sales achievements for Quantum’s worldwide reseller partners in FY2019.

“Our partners see the value of our offerings and are getting excited about selling the new solutions that we’re highlighting at NAB 2019,” said Brandon Cass, Americas channel director, Quantum. “I am thrilled to see the growth and momentum of the Quantum channel both at the Americas and global level. The channel has been a critical part of Quantum’s success and continues to drive our business every day.”

“We appreciate the recognition from Quantum, and we also appreciate their continued commitment to delivering outstanding storage products for our clients,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “At NAB, they showcased a major upgrade of their StorNext high-performance shared storage and a new all-flash NVMe storage platform. These types of innovations help us continue to provide tailored storage solutions for a variety of vertical markets.”

About ASG:

Based in Northern California with offices in the New York Metro Area, Los Angeles, Pacific Northwest, Houston, and the Rocky Mountain Region, Advanced Systems Group LLC of Emeryville, Calif., has provided engineering, systems, integration, support, and training to the multimedia creative and corporate video markets since 1997. With unmatched experience in high-speed shared storage, media asset management, archiving, editing, color and VFX systems, ASG has become one of the largest installers of post-production and shared storage systems in North America. Highly focused on customer success, the ASG team has installed and supported more than 500 storage networks, along with production and post-production systems. As part of its complete solution approach, ASG also offers a range of managed services, providing expert staffing for media production and IT services on a temporary or ongoing basis. For more information, visit www.asgllc.com or call 510-654-8300.