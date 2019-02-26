Appear TV to Showcase its Latest Content Distribution Technology at CABSAT

DUBAI, FEBRUARY 26, 2019 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for streaming high-quality video, will showcase the company’s powerhouse X-Series for IP contribution/distribution at the 2019 CABSAT Show from March 12-14 (Hall 4, D4-21).

“As IP network technology and infrastructure continue to evolve, broadcasters require technology capable of distributing internal uncompressed or lightly compressed video contribution within the added capacity of newer networks,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “Our X-Series has been improved to exceed all future compression needs and further demonstrate its utility for a broad range of video delivery providers.”

The X-Series platform, including the X10 and X20, is made for IP contribution and distribution with ultra-low latency, high service density applications. It offers the complete spectrum of encoding codecs (SDI to IP, TICO, JPEG2K, AVC, HEVC 422/42), and helps broadcasters adopt the many benefits of an IP-centric operation in their own timeframe and with extreme simplicity. Its three processing modules, which can be customized and packaged to meet specific requirements, include: a high-speed IP card that delivers both compressed and uncompressed video, a high-density SDI card and a scrambling card for operations that require secure content delivery.

CABSAT is the Middle East and Africa’s largest broadcast digital media and satellite expo. The event brings together the entire satellite, entertainment and media community annually and covers all sectors involved in content including content creation, content production and post-production, and content distribution and delivery.

About Appear

Based in Oslo, Norway, Appear is dedicated to designing and producing world class solutions for the delivery of professional video services. Their mission is to deliver unique products that open up new opportunities for video communication. www.appeartv.com