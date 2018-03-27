Live remote production explained – Aperi to present its true native-IP virtualization at 2018 NAB Show

Throughout the 2018 NAB Show Aperi, the pioneer of native-IP live media processing, will be demonstrating its live sports remote production technology to present the suitability of native-IP for today’s live productions. At the same time, it will present several new processing and functional applications, including a SMPTE 2110 network security application from its new location in the south upper hall, booth number SU11710.

Customer deployments

With remote production workflows no longer a theory, Aperi will speak to visitors about how its technology can be used to link together any number of venues and production bases for practical remote productions. Aperi will present case studies on how one of America’s top sports leagues is using the company’s virtualized technology at the heart of a new remote production workflow as well as its deployment of flexible and high-performing edge services that connect a continent-wide remote production network.

With a number of other deployments, Aperi will also show how IP and software-based media processing brings about benefits not only for live production but also for distribution. It will present how its platform has been used to expand the functions of a fully redundant 80-channel OTT playout facility and a premier satellite TV provider’s global contribution network.

Technology demonstrations

One of the main technical presentations on Aperi’s booth will be the third-generation of Aperi’s V-Stack which features expanded functionality for multiple processes including feed monitoring, content logging and license management as well as support for third-party orchestration and control systems.

The company will also demonstrate to visitors the A2101 dense network-edge real-time media processor and gateway server. Ideal for mobile production facilities and local-loop networks, it can be integrated into any native-IP, software-based live remote production system and is suited to running all of the media processing functionality available in the Aperi App store.

New app store roll outs

Leading up to the 2018 NAB Show, Aperi will also introduce a number of new applications which are made available in the Aperi App Store – a suite of virtualized functions which when rolled-out, let content creators deploy the most reliable and robust native-IP infrastructures.

On display at the show will be a new SMPTE 2110 Nat-firewall app which supports 128 bidirectional flows of content per microserver – of which there are five in a single RU. Aperi’s new TICO 4K compression app, its suite of 2022 gateway and standard codecs including H.264 and J2K and a Multiviewer app which monitors hundreds of IP inputs and creates five fully-independent outputs in IP, SDI or HDMI in a single RU, will also be presented on the booth.

Aperi will be presenting these new functions and its latest customer deployments on booth SU11710 at the 2018 NAB Show which is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) between April 9-12.