Antenna Creative Launches as New, Top-Tier Motion Design Studio in Hollywood, CA:

Hollywood, CA, February 11, 2019 – Antenna Creative has been launched as a new, top-tier, motion design studio for feature films, TV, commercials, branded content, videogames, and experiential attractions. The new company specializes in title sequence design; broadcast design; branding; logos; experiential design; live action production; and editorial.

Antenna Creative’s founders are Lucas Christman and Jarik van Sluijs, two award-winning Creative Directors, and Alexandra Hancock, a noted motion graphics and live action producer. Collectively, the team have many years of experience, ranging from renowned work in the field of title sequence design to groundbreaking broadcast design packages, and from pioneering motion picture marketing campaigns to forward-thinking brand experiences. (Seen in Photo Above, Left to Right, Jarik van Sluijs, Alexandra Hancock, Lucas Christman)

The work of Christman, van Sluijs, and Hancock has been seen around the world - on screens large and small - across all media platforms, for many top entertainment industry companies, including Amazon, Netflix, Marvel, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, and most recently in the 2018 feature films “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and “Uncle Drew.” Antenna’s current brand clients include Audi, Pepsi, Chevy, SoundFi, and others.

Antenna’s first project was the new corporate logo design for Lantern Entertainment, the production company which absorbed and acquired the titles formerly produced by The Weinstein Company. In addition to the new corporate logo, Antenna also created Lantern’s theatrical animated “reveal,” which can be seen in the opening credits for the 2019 hit film “The Upside,” starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart.

Said Matthew Cohen, Executive Vice President, Marketing/Creative Affairs, for Lantern Entertainment, “For the creation of our new corporate identity, we were seeking an agency that could meld the aesthetic and special kind of ‘glow’ that we all associate with going to the movies, along with a ‘digital feel’ that represents today’s ‘age of streaming.’ Antenna was the only agency that was able to deliver that for us. They have the talent to interpret their clients’ vision without regurgitating what they’ve been told – they bring their own inspiration to the table. I greatly enjoy dealing with artists who take pride in what they do, and the people at Antenna are lovely, easy-going, and warm. They respect their clients and never forget they’ve been hired to solve a problem. Their work is exciting and quite beautiful.”

Additionally, the Antenna team has also just completed the main title design sequence for the new feature film “Miss Bala.” Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, the film stars Gina Rodrigues, as “Gloria” – a woman who finds a power she never knew she had, after she becomes drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime.

Regarding the new company’s launch, Antenna’s principals said, “As a truly hands-on team, we are passionate about what we do, and we strive to create work that is both meaningful and effective when it reaches its intended audience. We are very fortunate to have developed amazing relationships with many of the top companies in Hollywood, as well as with numerous high profile brands. We are excited about the unlimited creative possibilities Antenna has to offer!”

ABOUT ANTENNA CREATIVE: Founded in 2019 by Lucas Christman, Jarik van Sluijs, and Alexandra Hancock, Antenna Creative is a top-tier motion design studio for clients working across all media platforms.

ABOUT LUCAS CHRISTMAN: Lucas Christman is an award-winning designer with over 15 years of experience working with the biggest brands and studios. From 2008 to 2018, he led the design staff at the entertainment industry marketing agency Ant Farm. He began his career at Picture Mill, working on dozens of blockbuster theatrical main titles.

A graduate of the Art Center College of Design, he is the winner of a number of industry awards, including two Key Art awards, two Game Marketing awards, an Effie award, and a Golden Trailer award. Christman has developed visual identities and animations for a highly diverse group of films and brands: Amazon Studios (including the creation of their animated logo), Pepsi, Marvel, Microsoft, Google, Disney, “The Mummy” (including the development of VR motion graphics), “Transformers,” and numerous videogames. He has also creative directed large scale experiential installations for the videogames “Call of Duty” and “Destiny” at E3, “Marvel Universe Live”, and Chevy for the Detroit International Auto Show.

ABOUT JARIK VAN SLUIJS: Jarik van Sluijs moved from his native Holland to Los Angeles in 2000, starting his career in the motion picture advertising industry as a designer, animator, and editor. Since becoming a Creative Director in 2003, van Sluijs has created more than 100 feature film main title sequences, including those for “The Kingdom,” “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Cloverfield,” “The Expendable,” “Fantastic Four,” “Fast & Furious 6,” “The Illusionist,” “Jack Reacher,” “The Muppets,” “Now You See Me,” “Sex and the City,” “Twilight,” and “Van Helsing,” among many others.

Van Sluijs has also creative directed experiential videos and animations for Audi at multiple Auto Shows, and has designed original show content for both the Academy Awards and the MTV Movie Awards telecasts. An Emmy Award nominee, he is the winner of two Key Art Awards.

ABOUT ALEXANDRA HANCOCK: Alexandra Hancock is a motion graphics and live action producer with extensive experience in post-production and feature film main title design. After relocating to Los Angeles upon her graduation from Full Sail University’s Film & Television School, she worked within the production and post-production arenas with multiple clients, including Paramount, Sony, Audi, and Pepsi, as well as with Plan U Productions, producing projects ranging from feature films to commercials, such as “La Copa America” spots for Univision, and “The Secret Life of Pets” commercials for Universal.

Hancock has also produced commercials for AT&T Business Circle and the DGA’s Commercial Directors Diversity Program. In addition, she is a member of the Make A Film Foundation, producing short films for terminally ill children, and has worked with top name talent, including Johnny Depp, Laura Dern, J.K. Simmons, and David Lynch, and such visionary directors as Catherine Hardwicke, Theodore Melfi, and Sam Raimi.

For more information about Antenna Creative, please visit: http://antennacreative.com/

