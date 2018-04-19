An Outdoor Living Space Refresh Should Be High On Your Spring Cleaning To-Do List

(Image credit: Custom Audio Video)

THOUSAND OAKS, California — Spring is here and along with the usual spring cleaning projects it’s an ideal time to refresh your outdoor living space by sprucing up the yard and creating the patio of your dreams to enjoy with friends and family this season and through the summer.

Creating and upgrading outdoor living spaces is one of the biggest home ownership trends this year. In fact, outdoor living topped the most recent Home Design Trends survey conducted by The American Institute of Architects*. A new grill, furniture and a fire pit go a long way toward creating that ideal outdoor living room, but to truly make it a multifunctional entertainment area add an outdoor television and sound bar, such as those offered by SunBriteTV.

SunBriteTV’s specially-engineered sets offer ultra-high definition video, rich sound, and are powder coated and sealed to protect electronic components from everything from water to insects to dust. What’s more, they can withstand temperature extremes that would destroy an ordinary set, from blistering heat to bone-chilling cold.

No longer will dad need to replace indoor TV sets he foolishly keeps putting outside. He can rest easy knowing his outdoor TV will be able to withstand virtually any condition it is subjected to all year round!

“With spring here and summer on its way, people are eager to spend time and celebrate special occasions outdoors, and the addition of one of our outdoor televisions to a patio or deck expands the usefulness of that space so homeowners can enjoy the warm weather and fresh air more than ever before,” said Jonathan Johnson, General Manager, SunBriteTV.

SunBriteTV recently announced the addition of a 75” TV to its Veranda Series lineup. This complements its existing 43”, 55” and 65” models. All-season and weatherproof like all of SunBriteTV’s offerings, the Veranda Series comes standard with a premium direct-lit 4K UHD screen, and is up to 30 percent brighter than typical indoor televisions to deliver a breathtaking, vivid picture in outdoor spaces. The televisions are designed for permanent outdoor installation in fully-shaded environments such as a covered patio or screened gazebo. Internal temperature regulation systems keep a SunBriteTV operating from -24° to 104° (-24° to 122° on Signature Series models which are designed for partial sun exposure and -40° to 122° on the full sun Pro Series). SunBriteTV’s all-weather sets can handle the mildest to harshest conditions -- rain, snow, freezing cold, extreme heat, insects, dust, salt corrosion and even BBQ grease.

Veranda Series TVs include a generous media bay to house popular streaming devices (e.g. RoKu, Apple TV, etc.), support HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 to ensure compatibility with 4K sources and streaming services, and are equipped with four HDMI inputs and one USB input for a variety of connectivity options.

The Veranda Series is available in black. Available sizes are 43", 55", 65", 75" and range from (43”) $1,499 to (75”) $4,999: https://www.sunbritetv.com/products/televisions/veranda-series.

About SunBriteTV

SunBriteTV engineers and manufactures award-winning televisions and displays built specifically for outdoor use. SunBriteTV developed the industry’s first all-weather TV in 2004 and its products have been time-tested in-home installations, outdoor sports arenas, restaurants, hotels, amusement parks, colleges, and airports. All models are available through SunBriteTV’s network of Authorized Dealers. To inquire about becoming an Authorized Dealer, contact SunBriteTV at 866.357.8688, or visit the Dealer Inquiry page at www.SunBriteTV.com.

