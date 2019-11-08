Amazon Music Comes to Nuvo Player Portfolio System

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Nov. 8, 2019 — Legrand | AV Residential Solutions today announced that Amazon Music has arrived on the Nuvo Player Portfolio system. Available on any Player Portfolio model running software version 2019.1, the latest addition to Nuvo's extensive offering of supported music streaming services provides users with access to millions of songs — all delivered to any room of the home.

"The Player Portfolio offers users a wide range of music options, from Spotify and Pandora to SiriusXM internet radio," said Fritz Werder, vice president and general manager for Legrand | AV. "We couldn't be more excited to now welcome Amazon Music to the fold, allowing subscribers to conveniently enjoy the service throughout their homes, while providing integrators with a powerful solution that appeals to an even broader range of potential customers."

With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to two million curated songs and over one thousand playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership, and access to more than 50 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Amazon Music Unlimited, the premium subscription tier.

Adding Amazon Music as a streaming source to the Player Portfolio system is easy for users. They simply open the Nuvo Player App on their iOS or Android device, click on Settings/Services/Add Service, tap the Amazon Music logo, and log in using their existing Amazon Music account or by creating a new one.

Amazon Music is currently available on Nuvo Player Portfolio systems in the United States, with additional regions to follow soon. More information on the Player Portfolio can be found at https://www.legrand.us/nuvo/player-portfolio.aspx.

