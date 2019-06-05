AIMS Releases New Positioning Paper Focusing on Open IP Interoperability Standards for Pro AV

BOTHELL, Wash. — May 31, 2019 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced the release of a new positioning paper titled "AV Over IP: It's Real, and It's Transformational." The paper takes a closer look at the impact of the media-over-IP movement on the pro AV and installed systems markets. A key focus is AIMS' efforts to promote a single set of common, ubiquitous protocols for interoperability over IP in the pro AV industry, based on the SMPTE ST 2110 standards suite for video, audio, and data transport.

"The pro AV industry is up against the same issues that the broadcast industry faced about three years ago — the inevitability of a transition to IP infrastructures and a decision as to whether to adopt proprietary technologies and closed systems, or to unite behind an open standards approach," said David Chiappini, chair of the AIMS Pro AV Working Group. "At AIMS, we strongly believe that a single standardized interface for IP is essential for the industry to thrive. An IP technology infrastructure based on open standards provides the industry with the maximum agility and flexibility to adjust business models, capitalize on new revenue opportunities, and add new capabilities and services without having to constantly rebuild workflows."

In December 2018, AIMS launched a Pro AV Working Group tasked with defining an open-standards approach to addressing the pro AV world's move toward IP media. The working group's approach for pro AV mirrors AIMS' broader efforts with the broadcast/media industry — namely, to promote multivendor interoperability that will foster long-term protection of customers' investment in technology and products. Out of this work will emerge a flexible, future-proof method for meeting the video, audio, and data requirements of current and future pro AV solutions — a framework for best-of-breed solutions.

The AIMS AV over IP paper is now available for download at https://aimsalliance.org/white-papers/.

# # #

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of broadcast and Pro AV companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from baseband to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/190531AIMS.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/AIMS-ProAVPaperCover.png

Photo Caption: Cover of AIMS ProAV positioning paper, "AV Over IP: It's Real, and It's Transformational."