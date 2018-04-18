AIMS Membership Swells to 96 Members Following MNA Merger

BOTHELL, Wash. — April 18, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that the organization has seen an uptick in membership and the number of members has increased to 96. Since the organization’s merger with the Media Networking Alliance (MNA) was announced late last year, more than 20 companies have joined AIMS.

The following companies have joined AIMS since the MNA merger, bringing the total number of member organizations to 96: ALC Networx, Attero Tech, Alteros Inc., Axis, the BBC, Bosch,Digigram, Direct Out, DongGuan 3G Audio Technology Co. Ltd., Focusrite, Genelec, Hangzhou Linker Technology, Luminex, LYNX- Technik, Mellanox, Merging Technologies, Ningbo Soundking,QSC, Suzhou FITCAN, TOA, Ward-Beck Systems, Wheatstone Corporation, and Yamaha.

The former MNA organization was focused on AES67 interoperability, and its membership included companies doing business in the broadcast, professional audio, pro AV, and installation markets.After a two-year history of collaboration, the MNA and AIMS memberships voted to merge last December and form a single trade association for promoting IP in the media and entertainment industry. The new joint organization has retained the AIMS name and is governed by the existing AIMS bylaws. Through the merger, former MNA members are now working through AIMS on adopting common methodologies for transport, registration and discovery, connection management, and other areas of interoperability.

“Like AIMS, MNA members were committed to adopting a standards-based approach to interoperability. In their case, it was interoperability between various IP-based audio networks via the use of AES67, and they made tremendous strides toward that goal,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS chairman of the board. “By merging with AIMS, these companies are having even broader impact on the industries they serve — and they’re a driving force behind true industry-wide AV IP interoperability across the broadcast, installed systems, and live sound markets. We’re proud to welcome former MNA member companies to the AIMS fold, and with their input we’re continuing to expand our influence across a larger cross section of the media and entertainment industry.”

