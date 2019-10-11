AIMS and AES Unveil Full Schedule of Presentations for Audio/Video-over-IP Technology Pavilion at AES New York

Visit AIMS at AES New York 2019 Booth 869

BOTHELL, Wash. — Oct. 11, 2019 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) and the Audio Engineering Society (AES) today announced the complete lineup of presentations for the Audio/Video-over-IP Technology Pavilion Theater at the upcoming AES New York 2019 show, scheduled for Oct. 16-18 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Over the three-day convention, the theater will feature a continuous program of 30-minute presentations covering a broad range of topics on audio and video networking over IP.

"AES and AIMS are collaborating once again, to present the 2019 Audio/Video-over-IP Technology Pavilion, designed to offer visitors valuable insights and practical knowledge about audio and video over IP networking. And this year, we've expanded the scope of the pavilion to include video and other related professional media networking topics," said Terry Holton, AIMS Audio Group chairman. "Presenters ranging from industry associations and solutions providers to end users and technology developers will share their knowledge and perspectives on the latest developments in audio and video over IP technologies and deployments. Presentations are open to all AES attendees, as well as attendees to the NAB NY Show, which runs in parallel to the AES Convention. The presentations will provide a great learning opportunity for pro audio, broadcast, and pro AV professionals as they transition their operations and businesses to IP."

The 2019 Audio/Video-over-IP Technology Pavilion Theater presentations will address 20 topics and include technical tutorials, real-world case studies, market/business case analyses, point-of-view/advocacy, and updates on the progress of audio and video over IP standards. Covered technologies will range from AES67 and the SMPTE ST 2110 suite for Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks to AMWA NMOS specifications, timing and synchronization using SMPTE ST 2059, and the emerging JT-NM TR-1001-1 framework for installing, configuring, and interconnecting equipment.

AES New York 2019 will be co-located with the 2019 NAB Show New York, also taking place at the Javits Convention Center Oct. 16-17. The full schedule of presentations for the Audio/Video-over-IP Technology Pavilion is available at: http://www.aes.org/events/147/aoip/?displayall.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of broadcast, pro audio and pro AV companies, and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from baseband to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

