Agent-IC App Supports Apple Watch and Makes European Debut at IBC2018

At IBC2018, Clear-Com® will present Agent-IC 2.2, the latest version of the established app that expands intercom access via mobile devices such as the Apple® Watch. Making its European debut, the Agent-IC update offers support for all three versions of the Apple Watch, thus extending the Agent-IC control surface to wearable Apple devices.

The established Agent-IC App, now available to download from the app store, enables smartphones and tablets to connect to Clear-Com’s Eclipse-HX matrix system, or to the LQ Series IP Interfaces that facilitate connections to any Partyline system, either locally or remotely. Now, with this optional feature in Agent-IC 2.2, Apple Watch users no longer need to use their iPhones to initiate or respond to calls. With a distinctive tap on the wrist, Apple Watch users are clearly and discreetly notified of an intercom call, can instantly see the I.D. of the intercom caller, and can respond via a paired Bluetooth headset or iPhone.

Discreet haptic signalling on the wearer’s wrist means that calls are not missed even when background noise is high. Users can also view the call on the watch face, eliminating the need to reach for their iPhone in situations when such an action may be inappropriate.

The Agent-IC interface on the Apple Watch features a start-up screen, allowing selection of the host intercom system and user profile using the Digital Crown on the watch, with buttons on screen to initiate and terminate connections.

“As the most recognizable wearable brand by market share, we are excited to expand the Agent-IC app capability to Apple Watches, extending the experience and convenience to a large set of existing Apple Watch owners on the Clear-Com intercom systems,” said Peter Stallard, Senior Product Manager of Clear-Com. “Agent-IC already works on Android devices and wearables and has overall app usage increasing at a very fast pace. This new added capability will take Agent-IC adoption to the next level.”

Agent-IC 2.2 will be worn and demonstrated by staff on Clear-Com’s booth 10. D29.

