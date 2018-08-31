AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium: Live & Studio returns in 2019

— Call for Contributions; Program Organizers, Academies and Tracks Announced —



— Building upon last year’s inaugural event, the four-day international symposium returns to Anaheim, CA to run concurrently with The 2019 NAMM Show —

New York, NY — Following its successful premiere at last year’s NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, the Audio Engineering Society has announced the return of AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium, Live & Studio, in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Being held concurrently with The 2019 NAMM Show, January 24–27, in the Anaheim Hilton Hotel’s NAMM U Education Center, adjacent to the pro-audio exhibit space, the Symposium will offer a combination of hands-on training, technical presentations, and expert presenters and panelists for four days of in-depth onsite experience in the fields of sound reinforcement and recording studio technology. The Call for Contributions is out for those looking to get involved as a presenter at the upcoming events in a variety of areas within the realm of audio engineering. Submission information is available at .

This year’s AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium Program features a series of expert-level technical presentations, Training Academies and related sessions covering line-array technologies, live-sound mixing consoles, microphones, digital audio networking, wireless systems and studio environments. Mark Frink, Director of Program & Content and Manager, Live Sound Content, is leading an experienced group of program organizers including Charlie Hughes, Manager, Scientific & Technical content and Bobby Owsinski, Manager, Studio Recording content. Also assisting are Anthony Schultz, Manager, Studio Technology Track; Bob Lee, Manager, Digital Audio Networking Academy; Bing Lin, Contributor, Chinese language content; and Juan de Dios Martin, Contributor, Spanish language content.

Choose Your Track

AES@NAMM events train attendees in a variety of professional audio engineering disciplines. Over 200 sessions offer up-to-the-minute information and career-enhancing inspiration through tutorial sessions, workshops and hands-on training organized into topical Academies. Joining the line-up for 2019 are Microphone Applications Academy and Digital Audio Networking Academy events, alongside AES@NAMM 2018’s popular Live Mixing Console Academy, Line Array Loudspeaker Academy, Studio Recording Technology Academy and Entertainment Wireless Academy. Additional sessions cover Sound System Measurement & Optimization as well as Sound for Houses of Worship: Live & Studio. Hands-on sessions incorporate professional audio equipment and product specialists drawn from the NAMM Pro Audio exhibitors’ group, along with numerous segment-leading audio professionals.

Throughout the four days of events, AES@NAMM veteran live sound engineer Robert Scovill will host Main Stage: Live Sessions, and studio engineer and author Bobby Owsinski will host Main Stage: Studio Sessions, bringing together some of the brightest minds in audio as they lend their personal insight and expertise in this popular series. Main Stage presentations offer not-to-be-missed opportunities to take your audio knowledge to the next level and learn from the engineers and innovators who best know their disciplines.

Registration for AES@NAMM 2019 will open in late August. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register separately for The 2019 NAMM Show at a deep discount. Visit AESatNAMM.com for the latest information and announcements and make your plans now to attend the 2019 AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium, Live & Studio.

Photo Caption: Mark Frink (center), Director of Program & Content and Manager, Live Sound Content heads the team of AES@NAMM2019 program organizers. The team includes Charlie Hughes, Manager, Scientific & Technical content (left) and Bobby Owsinski, Manager, Studio Recording content (right).