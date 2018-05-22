AES Membership Month Extends AES Milan Registration,  Opens NY 2018 Housing, Updates Refer-a-Friend

— Revamped Refer-a-Friend program now benefits both the new member and the referring member; AES NY 2018 housing opens early for members only; best pricing availability on All Access and Exhibits-Plus badges, including substantial member discounts, extended for the largest European AES event of the year —

New York, NY — The month of May is Membership Month for the Audio Engineering Society, with early opening of housing availability for AES New York 2018; AES Milan 2018 Advance Registration with its deep discounts for members extended; and a revamp of the Society’s Refer-a-Friend program.

Everyone wins with the new AES Refer-a-Friend program – the referring member and the new or lapsed renewing member each receive independent Discount Credits of 10% of the membership fee. Accumulated Discount Credits can be used toward anything that can be purchased at aes.org, including AES products, services, event registration, and Membership dues. Details are available at aes.org/membership/referrals.

From May 1 through May 15, 2018, before AES NY 2018 Advance Registration opens on May 16, members also have exclusive access to housing registration for AES New York 2018, slated for the Jacob Javits Center, October 17–19 for the exhibition and October 17–20 for the technical program. This benefit allows members the opportunity to secure the best available rooms and pricing. The housing registration link is linked from the Member Discount page: secure.aes.org/members/discounts.

Register now for the 144 Audio Engineering Society International Convention, set to take place May 23–26 in Milan, Italy, as we celebrate the 70 anniversary of the AES, and take advantage of best pricing on Advance Registration, extended through May 14 in honor of AES Membership Month. Whether planning to take in all that the AES Milan Convention has to offer with a four-day All Access pass, or registering for an Exhibits-Plus badge in order to visit the exhibition floor and attend core special events, act now to save valuable time and money while at the show, and start planning your convention experience. As always, AES Members receive exclusive discounts of up to 50% on the two annual AES Conventions (the discount is the equivalent of the membership dues for All Access registration) and Conferences around the world, throughout the year, as well as a host of other benefits. Even deeper discounts and incentives for students offer additional advantages to those studying for careers and opportunities in audio engineering and related fields and provide invaluable networking opportunities with professionals and peers from around the world.

Whether you’ve been to an AES International Convention before, or are making AES Milan your first major event, you will find a wealth of useful information online at aeseurope.com, including an interactive calendar, Technical Program listings, exhibitor and presenter information, news and events, and everything you need to get the most out of your experience. Make your attendance at AES Milan a top priority in your professional audio career and education, and come be a part of history as we take on the next advancements in Game Audio & AR/VR, Immersive Audio, Recording & Production, Sound Reinforcement, Product Development, Signal Processing, Networked Audio, and more. Current AES Members, as well as those looking to join, will have the opportunity to renew or register their membership onsite and to begin taking advantage of benefits, including pre-prints of AES Milan research papers and proceedings downloads, and more.