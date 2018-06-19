Adorama INSPIRE Brings Together the Creative Industry's Biggest Social Influencers, Artists and Filmmakers to Discuss What It Takes To Build Your Brand in the Digital Age

New York, NY – June 19, 2018 – Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, imaging and electronics products and information, invites visual storytellers to New York City this June to hear how world-renowned photographers and filmmakers have leveraged social and online platforms to build their successful businesses and brands at Adorama INSPIRE. Chris Burkard, renowned photographer and filmmaker (“Under an Arctic Sky”) and Instagram star with 3 million followers will lead the brand building session on Storytelling in the Digital Age and Prince McClinton, creative powerhouse and business phenom behind Art of Visuals, the creative community platform with over 1 million followers, will take attendees into The Business of Content Creation.



In addition to the specially curated brand building sessions, Adorama INSPIRE will also feature a session on Crowdfunding and Building Your Audience with successful crowdfunder and filmmaker Christina Raia and Producing a Successful Livestream with broadcast expert Alex Lindsay.

Storytelling in the Digital Age with Chris Burkard

Attendees are invited to join renowned global adventure photographer and Instagram star (3 million followers and climbing), Chris Burkard, as he talks compelling content and engaging storytelling in a highly saturated social media landscape. The session, moderated by acclaimed travel photographer and editor-in-chief at Resource Travel, Michael Bonocore, will explore the necessary skills and approach to developing a social media following, generating engagement, and how to leverage this following. Attendees can expect a captivating dialogue covering how and why social media is used as a storytelling tool in the digital age, how to be sure people are seeing and actively engaging with your content, and how to effectively convey passionate experiences to followers.

“The art of long-form storytelling is rapidly disappearing as our attention spans become ever shorter and we are continuously exposed to new content on our various feeds,” says Michael Bonocore. “With this, social media becomes the number one place where it is absolutely critical to catch, and keep, someone’s attention long enough for them to want to hear your story. So how do we as creatives tell the stories that we are passionate about in just a few square-cropped photos? And how do we ensure people are actually seeing and actively engaging with our visual stories? I am excited to sit down with Chris Burkard at Adorama INSPIRE to talk about his passion for social media and storytelling, and how he has successfully combined them to create one of the most dynamic social media feeds on the internet today.”

Details:

Thursday, June 28th

10:00am- 12:00pm

Union Square Ballroom

Admission: Free

The Business of Content Creation with Prince McClinton (Art of Visuals)

Prince McClinton, founder of Art of Visuals, one of the world’s largest creative communities inspiring over 1 million people daily via the wildly successful Art of Visuals Instagram creative community, sits down with amazing artists and creators - Josh Perrett, Paola Franqui, Josh Alvarez and Paul Seibert - to discuss photography, video, travel and the business of content creation. To be followed by a gallery reception celebrating art curated from the @artofvisuals community. Must be 18+ to attend.

Details:

Monday, June 25th

6:30pm- 9:30pm

Union Square Ballroom

Admission: Free

Crowdfunding to Build Independence

This specially designed crowdfunding workshop led by expert Christina Raia takes attendees inside successful campaign strategies and the essential steps taken to connect with audiences, reach crowdfunding goals, and ultimately, distribution, with the end goal of a building a sustainable career. Christina Raia, NYC-based writer and director, the founder of CongestedCat Productions and the crowdfunding director at Seed&Spark, will host this workshop on financing film projects. Her work, a collection of short films, a web series and two feature films, has gained a large online following through multiple crowdfunding campaigns. She has been covered by press outlets such as Indiewire, AfterEllen and BuzzFeed.



Details:

Tuesday, June 26th

6:30pm- 8:30pm

Union Square Ballroom

Admission: Free

Producing a Successful Livestream

Join livestream expert Alex Lindsay for an in-depth discussion on what is needed to execute a successful live internet broadcast. Alex has produced over 1,500 livestreams for celebrities, Fortune 100 companies and TV networks, which have been streamed from every continent to most of the popular live platforms. Folks of all skill levels are welcome to attend this free event, from on-the-go run-and-gun YouTubers to the big guns with broadcast trucks - events of all sizes will be discussed. Attendees can expect insights on planning, from video, audio and encoding, to learning how to manage the most important factors of an event that can often thwart a stream. Along the way, Alex will break down broadcasts and dive into key metrics to identify what makes a live web event great beyond just technical success.

Details:

Thursday, June 28th

4:00pm- 6:00pm

Union Square Ballroom

Admission: Free

The weeklong Adorama INSPIRE conference-festival pays homage to cinematography, photography and social influence, offering specially curated workshops and community platforms that focus on improving technical expertise. Attendees can find the full Adorama INSPIRE schedule and registration details here.

