Abner Figuereo Joins LYNX Technik Inc. as VP Business Development

LYNX Technik Inc., the Americas operation of LYNX Technik AG, a global manufacturer of award-winning signal processing solutions for broadcast and ProAV announces that Abner Figuereo has joined the team as Vice President of Business Development. Abner will be responsible for driving revenue, expanding the customer base and strategic partnerships within the Americas region, working closely with customers as well as the dealer network.

“LYNX Technik Inc. is experiencing a strong position of growth, and we welcome Abner to the team to help fuel and accelerate the company into its next stage,” comments Steve Russell, President of LYNX Technik Inc. “With his years of industry expertise, Abner will be instrumental in extending our presence in the Broadcast and AV markets as well as capturing new market opportunities in the Americas.”

Abner has a commanding background, expertise and successes in the Media & Entertainment industry. Operating in a wide array of roles, Abner has driven new initiatives in sales and revenue building opportunities, led support services & training teams, as well as responsibilities in operational management and various business disciplines. Prior to joining LYNX Technik Inc., Abner spent numerous years working at industry heavy-weights, including Pace (now a part of ARRIS, a leader in communications technology) and Grass Valley.

“I am excited to bring my industry experience to LYNX Technik Inc.,” comments Abner. “The company has an impressive track record both in terms of quality solutions and customer support, and I look forward to playing an integral role in the company’s current and future growth.”

Abner earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Abner can be reached at: abner@lynx-usa.com.

To learn more about LYNX Technik Inc., please visit: www.lynx-usa.com or www.lynx-technik.com.