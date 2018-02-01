A Banner Opening Day for the Audio Engineering Society’s Innovative AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium

— AES@NAMM, a new education and training event targeted specifically at NAMM Show attendees and members of the pro audio community seeking a dynamic educational experience, draws diverse attendance base on its first day —

Anaheim, CA — The inaugural AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium: Live & Studio opened today, offering a full slate of unique educational programming and training sessions covering a rich and varied array of live sound- and studio production topics. The event, produced by the Audio Engineering Society in partnership with NAMM, runs through January 28, concurrent with the 2018 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA. Bringing its 70 years of experience in professional audio education to the Symposium, the AES has gathered its leading industry experts to train attendees on practical applications of audio science and technology. Attendees also have the opportunity to explore the Main Stage area events and training room listening environments revealing some of the latest pro audio gear and technologies, while networking with industry peers and pros alike.

"On behalf of all our members, we are grateful to the AES leadership team who has created the energy and excitement of AES@NAMM,” said Joe Lamond, President and CEO of NAMM. “This educational and networking opportunity will benefit many, especially the young people coming to NAMM that truly represent the future of the industry.”

The 2018 AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium: Live & Studio sessions emphasize the practical, with ample content for attendees, be they a skilled professional, a beginning hobbyist, or somewhere in between. With half- and full-day passes available for purchase, attendees can home in on their specific interests while accommodating their available time. The schedule offers a range of compelling training and tutorial sessions continues, and onsite registration will remain open, through the close of the NAMM Show 2018.

"For audio professionals, networking is typically first thought of in a technical sense, but networking with people is more important than ever. From my perspective, The NAMM Show is one of the biggest networking opportunities in our industry,” commented AES@NAMM Executive Chair and ATK/Audiotek President Michael MacDonald. “The AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium has been designed to help AES members and non-members alike expand their ‘human network.’ Our program is formatted to merge in-person networking opportunities with hands-on training and expert tutorials about relevant topics affecting our industry today."

AES President and Director of Global Concert & Rental Business for Bose, David Scheirman added, "With the professional audio industry growing and changing rapidly, it makes sense for our Society's in-person gatherings to evolve as well. Considering the advances taking place in the technologies and tools we use as audio professionals, nothing can replace direct, in-person exposure. This event has been designed to provide a sampler of knowledge and hands-on training along the entire signal path, from microphone to speaker. We're grateful to see the enthusiastic response and solid support from across the audio equipment manufacturing industry for this inaugural event."

AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium: Live & Studio 2018 Supporters include Apogee, Adamson, Allen & Heath, Alteros, Bose Professional, DAD (Digital Audio Denmark), dB Technologies, EAW, DiGiGrid, Eventide, Focal, Genelec, Lectrosonics, Meyer Sound, QSC, Sennheiser, Ultimate Ears, Waves and Yamaha. For complete event information and detailed schedule of programs and presentations for the 2018 AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium: Live & Studio, visit aesatnamm.com

Photo Caption: Rat Sound Founder Dave Rat takes a question during the Q&A of his AES@NAMM Main Stage: Live session “Often-Overlooked Aspects of Mixing Big Rock Shows”. Veteran FOH engineer Robert Scovill is hosting the Main Stage: Live sessions.