La Télé Chooses Harmonic Playout Solution for Rock-Solid Reliability and Maximum Workflow Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jan. 24, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that La Télé, a broadcast news channel based in Switzerland, has deployed a comprehensive live and scheduled playout solution that leverages the power of Harmonic's Spectrum™ X media server and Polaris™ Play automation to control scheduled playout operations and Aveco automation for live news coverage. Featuring powerful playout, news production and channel-in-a-box (CiaB) capabilities, the solution increases workflow efficiency and reliability for the delivery of high-quality live and recorded HD video, enabling La Télé to deliver a rich on-air presentation to its viewers.

"Recently, we decided to upgrade our playout workflow. Having a powerful media server at the heart of our operations was a top priority," said Francois Vittoz, technical director at La Télé. "Harmonic offers the most critical component for any playout system — rock-solid reliability, along with extensive deployment experience and a stellar reputation in powering leading news channels. The Spectrum X media server simplifies our workflow, saving us money and allowing us to deliver higher quality branded programming to consumers."

La Télé is using Harmonic's Spectrum X media server and Polaris Play automation system integrated with a Chyro™ traffic system and IMC Technologies Incite MAM software to ensure uninterrupted execution of the playlist and optimal playout of local news and events, including playlists, on-air graphics and subtitles. Combining file and live ingest with comprehensive integrated channel playout capabilities, Harmonic's Spectrum X system lowers La Télé's capital and operational costs. IMC Technologies provided supplier and integration services, ensuring a quick and seamless deployment.

During live events, video is recorded on the Spectrum X media server. The Aveco ASTRA automation system takes control of the Spectrum X media server and a Caspar CG system, allowing La Télé to brand its live programming with custom graphics. The Aveco automation system is also integrated with the Incite MAM and a newsroom computer system (NRCS) from Octopus to further ensure flawless playout of live news and events.

"La Télé wanted a faster workflow, and upgrading its media asset management solution was a great way to achieve that," said Georges Nakhlé managing director at IMC Technologies. "We designed and integrated a complete system for the channel that includes a simple traffic system and a robust media server."

"Our Spectrum X media server features high availability, making it ideal for a local news organization like La Télé, where it's important to get on-air quickly," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, EMEA and LATAM, at Harmonic. "Being embedded in the Spectrum X server core software, Polaris Play enables seamless integration with the Chyro traffic system to ensure uninterrupted execution of the playlist. By supporting fixed and open-ended live events, Harmonic's end-to-end playout solution provides maximum flexibility for fast-changing news environments."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About IMC Technologies Inc.

Based in Geneva, IMC Technologies specializes in the creation of production applications for television and radio broadcasting and post-production. These include sports ingest and playback, editing, asset management, transcoding and disc/cloud/LTO archive management, all based on an open IT approach. IMC also provides a wide range of supporting services including consultancy and project design, workflow analysis, project management, custom and generic software development, systems integration, training, technical support and maintenance. More information is available at www.incite-tech.com.

About Aveco

Aveco, based in the Czech Republic, with offices in Miami, Atlanta, Denver, Mexico City, Bogota, and New Delhi, designs, sells, and supports studio production automation, master control automation, and integrated channel playout systems worldwide. Varieties of architectures are available, from complex multi-channel, multi-site operations to small standalone systems, and from complete end-to-end production and playout facilities to individual products. With more than 300 customers in Europe, Americas, Asia, and Africa, Aveco has the technology and experience to deliver any workflow, to control any third-party device, and to provide media companies the reliability and 24-hour support Aveco is known or. Since its formation in 1992, Aveco has remained a stable, privately-owned company with a long-term commitment to steady growth and timely support.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Spectrum X advanced media server and Polaris Play automation products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that Harmonic's Spectrum X and Polaris Play products may not meet some or all anticipated capabilities or provide some or all anticipated benefits, such as relating to operational costs and system reliability and availability.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2016, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

