Discovery Networks selects Pebble Beach Systems Enterprise Marina automation for playout and Content Management of all MENA channels

CABSAT, Dubai. Stand ZB6-C40. January 15th, 2018 –Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today confirmed that the playout of all Discovery Networks MENA’s channels is now under the control of a new 8 channel fully redundant Marina system which is installed at Du-Samacom, the leading regional operator of satellite support services currently serving more than 170 television stations throughout the Middle East and Asia. The project was implemented by systems integrators Tek Signals.

Discovery Networks MENA Head of Operations, Bassem Maher, confirmed:

“Having elected to host the playout of all our MENA channels within the region, we worked closely with Du-Samacom and Tek Signals to find a solution which was capable of handling our rigorous redundancy requirements and would offer the capability of future expansion. The install features fully redundant playout and control of all our regional HD channels with Marina automation at its heart, and also comprises Harmonic Spectrum servers, Pixel Power graphics, Polistream subtitling, with transcoding handled by Telestream.”

Regional Manager for the Middle East and South Asia at Pebble, Samir Isbaih, added:

“Together with Tek Signals we architected a solution to meet Discovery’s advanced channels’ needs. We integrated a dynamic automated graphics workflow, and have incorporated archiving of the transmission media to the tape library. We’re proud to be entrusted with these high profile channels which include DKids, DMAX, DLife, Discovery Channel, TLC & Fatafeat. With its single database spanning playout and content management, and a simple user interface, Marina drives operational efficiencies and reduces the scope for on-air errors. This high profile install underlines Marina’s position as the most modern, scalable and flexible product in the market, meeting Tier One broadcasters’ requirements with no compromise on stability and reliability.”





Pictured at CABSAT are (L to R) Ali Rasheed, Broadcast IT Manager - Tek Signals; Samir Isbaih, Regional Manager Middle East and South Asia – Pebble Beach Systems; Jayakumar Vamanan, Senior Manager Playout – Du; Bassem Maher, Head of Operations – Discovery Networks MENA; Tariq Raja, CEO and Managing Partner – Tek Signals