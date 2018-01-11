Tedial Brings World-Class MAM Solutions to CABSAT 2018

Malaga, Spain –Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, is demonstrating its world-leading MAM solutions at CABSAT 2018, on stand ZB6-C42. The company will also introduce José Luis Montero as Regional Sales Director of the Middle East region. Montero, who has been with Tedial since April 2017, has vast experience over 25 years covering territories including Spain, Portugal and Latin America for companies such as Quantel (now SAM) and SGO and is also the company’s Regional Sales Director LATAM.

Throughout the show, Tedial will demonstrate its end-to-end IMF workflow, Evolution dashboard tools for real-time reporting, Augmented Storage (AST) solution and full operation in the cloud. This is the first time that these solutions will be displayed for the Middle East broadcast and media community. Tedial representatives will also be on hand to discuss the company’s bi-directional link between EVS’ live production asset management suite, IPDirector, and Tedial’s enterprise MAM system, Evolution. Kuwait TV, the official state-run television station of Kuwait and British sports producer ITV Sport, are the first users to adopt this joint solution.

Tedial will continue to highlight its industry leadership in MAM workflow systems for the preparation, management and packaging of distribution, including versioning, OTT, VOD and on-line distribution. Tedial Evolution enterprise MAM tools include the world leading Evolution Version Factory, a perfect example of the company’s leadership in software innovation.

Focusing on efficiency, Tedial will demonstrate an end-to-end Interoperable Master Format (IMF) workflow that applies SMPTE standards to provide a reliable on-premises and proven SaaS cloud solution for real world distribution applications. Connected to Tedial’s award-winning Evolution Version Factory, the world’s only one-in/unlimited output automated media distribution workflow, this one-of-a-kind solution provides the cost savings of an IMF plant with an end-location driven, single workflow for managing OTT, VOD and specialized media distribution. Tedial architecture supports UHD and HDR and provides adopters with enhanced multi-versioning support, and can address late pending components for previous watermarked versions.

Tedial will demonstrate its Evolution Dashboard tool-set, which allows real-time monitoring of key performance indicators and reporting tools; its Augmented Storage (AST), providing the most secure method of controlling tiers of storage across departments or across continents; and its full operation in the cloud, which now features multi-resolution MPEG-DASH to enable full Web GUI without media browsing issues, with complete integration to Adobe Premier Pro CC, Adobe After Effects and AVID Media Central.

###

About Tedial

17 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.

US Tedial contact:

Jay Batista

Email: jay.batista@tedial.com

Tel: +1 (424) 645-5300 x 602

International PR Contact:

Kate Ford

Jump

Email: kate@jumppr.tv

Tel: +44 (0)1932 240001

Mob: +44 (0)7740 948065

US PR Contact:

Harriet Diener

Desert Moon

Email:harriet@desertmoon.tv

Tel: +1-845-512-8283

Cell: +1-914-263-0613