Audio-Technica Now Shipping ATDM-0604 Digital SmartMixer®





Stow, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is now shipping its ATDM-0604 Digital SmartMixer®. Featuring intuitive use, superior echo-canceling and flexible web remote functionality, the ATDM-0604 is a six-channel automatic mixer ideal for meetings, conferences, soft codec applications, courtroom proceedings, radio and TV broadcasts and other applications involving the use of multiple microphones or other media inputs.



Audio-Technica’s SmartMixer technology allows channels to be mixed automatically in gate or gain sharing mode, ensuring consistent, high-quality audio output from all inputs in a setup, without the introduction of feedback, excessive ambient noise, or comb filtering. Controls and LED indicators on the mixer’s front panel allow users to easily adjust input/output and gain levels; set and recall presets; turn on/off phantom power, low-cut filter, automatic mixing and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC); change IP configuration (Auto or Static); and more. A full complement of digital signal processing is available for inputs and outputs including parametric EQ, compressor, limiter and feedback control. Control and monitoring tools are accessible locally on the front panel or via the Web Remote interface, which allows users to handle the aforementioned adjustments from a Windows-based PC, Mac, iOS or Android device, plus make additional changes to the input and output settings, select gate or gain sharing mode when using Smart Mix, and adjust other advanced settings.



The mixer is equipped with four balanced microphone inputs, two balanced Mic/Line inputs and one unbalanced stereo input, along with two balanced and two unbalanced outputs. Network (Cat5e or better) and USB ports are also included, as are A/B Audio-Technica Link ports that let users connect six ATDM-0604 mixers via Cat5e cable for simultaneous use within an expanded setup.



ATDM-0604 Features:



4 balanced mic inputs, 2 balanced Mic/Line inputs and 1 stereo unbalanced input

1 stereo and 2 mono outputs

2-channel USB audio interface for soft codec (Skype, WebEx) integration or playback from computer

Full digital processing on inputs and outputs

8 x 3 audio routing matrix

6-channel Smart Mix (gate or gain sharing)

Onboard acoustic echo canceler (AEC) processing

Front panel direct operation and Web Remote functionality

IP control for third-party CCS administration

Up to 6 mixers can be linked using Cat5e cable



The ATDM-0604 Digital SmartMixer® is now available at U.S. pricing of $899. For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.