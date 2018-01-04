Jeremy Strootman Joins Square Box Systems as V.P. of Business Development for North America

WARWICK, U.K. — Jan. 4, 2018 — Signaling growing momentum for the CatDV media asset management system (MAM) in the U.S. and Canada markets, Square Box Systems has appointed Jeremy Strootman as vice president, business development for North America, working alongside Ryan Servant. Strootman's background with Telestream, JB&A, and SNS brings synergy to his new role at Square Box Systems, which has strong business ties with all three companies. Strootman reports directly to the company's CEO, Dave Clack.

"Jeremy is a really valuable addition to our team," said Clack. "With his experience with Telestream and SNS, both of whom we've done integrations with, and JB&A, our sole CatDV distributor in the U.S., he's coming to us already primed with deep CatDV knowledge and key industry contacts. From ingest to archive, Jeremy understands the challenges that content creators face, and he has a powerful track record of bringing value to hundreds of media professionals across North America."

Strootman brings more than 15 years of media workflow experience to his new position, with a focus on helping clients increase efficiencies and productivity. He comes to Square Box from Telestream, where he served as channel manager for the Americas. Prior to that, Strootman was senior outside sales manager, east, for JB&A for more than four years. He also served as director of worldwide sales for SNS for more than six years and previously worked as an account manager for Compuware.

"When I got my start in storage and archiving, I quickly understood that effective asset management, media processing, and automation was an important story my customers were telling. I believe that the power of video is matched only by the understanding of where media assets are and what they contain," said Strootman. "CatDV is the clear industry leader in helping organizations unlock the power of their video assets. I'm looking forward to working with the Square Box team to help expand CatDV's presence in North America."

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac® and Windows® platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

