NextRadioTV Selects Dalet to Power all Channels in a Major Expansion and Consolidation

Paris, France – December 14, 2017 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced today that NextRadioTV is placing the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM), Orchestration and Editorial platform at the heart of a major new facility in Paris, France. The multimillion-Euro installation, spearheaded by Dalet Professional Services and configured on a single, agile, highly scalable and resilient Dalet Galaxy platform, will orchestrate all production, playout and distribution workflows for TV, Radio and digital channels of NextRadioTV media network.

Confidence in the Dalet technology and delivery team stems from a decade pluspartnership and collaboration starting with BFMTV. Dalet initially supplied the brand new 24/7 news channel a single-platform solution for news production and playout in 2005, providing the technology foundation for BFMTV becoming the nation’s most popular news network drawing 10 million daily viewers. As BFMTV grew, they expanded the Dalet installation to support additional thematic channels, leveraging the Dalet platform scalability and agility to adapt to the changing requirements. In 2015, the ambition and investment for the brand accelerated, culminating in the new multi-workflow/multi-platform facility in the 15th arrondissement of Paris. This installation will rely on Dalet to support more than 400 concurrent users and drive a converged environment for production and playout of News, Sports, Radio and Archives across fourteen TV and radio channels, including BFM Sport and BFM Paris as well as RMC, BFM Business and SFR Sport.

BFMTV launched in 2005 with a team of 50 and has grown rapidly to become the leading news channel in France.

A single Dalet Galaxy MAM, Orchestration and Editorial platform will serve all operations, facilitating immediate sharing of content across all departments, as well as controlling and automating hundreds of simultaneous workflows covering all productions and playout operations. All desktop editing for fast turnaround news and sports multimedia content will be enabled by Dalet OneCut, while more advanced packages will be crafted on Adobe Premiere Pro CC brought seamlessly into the collaborative workflow via Dalet Xtend.

Dalet Professional Services will work side by side with NextRadioTV teams to help design and deliver workflows and assist in managing the company’s migration from its existing site to the new state-of-the-art hub.



“Dalet has helped BFMTV and then NextRadioTV to expand its business and workflow requirements for more than a decade. It’s a history that really demonstrates the capabilities of the Dalet professional services team and technology platforms to support the group’s vision by accommodating any type of media workflow that they wish to implement,” says Johann Zemmour, Director of Sales, EMEA and APAC Dalet. “A key to BFM’s strategy in designing the new facility was leveraging the capability of Dalet to converge in one platform media asset management, production and playout of news, sports and other programs on Radio, TV, Digital and Social platforms. This converged environment will allow them to significantly expand the number of channels and the number of workflows they can handle without massively increasing resources. The Dalet Galaxy platform has the proven agility to manage any new requirements for a media company as visionary as NextRadioTV.”

About NextRadioTV

NextRadioTV is an independent multimedia company. Its business focuses on five areas – general news, sport, the economy, high-tech and factual entertainment – available on television, radio and digital media. The Group has recognized know-how and expertise in managing innovative audiovisual projects.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archiveand radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) & Orchestration platform that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability. Adopted by leading broadcasters, Dalet Cube is a suite of applications to create, manage and deliver graphics in a newsroom scenario.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600

####