Sonoris Inks Distribution Deal With Plugivery

DAMWALD, The Netherlands — Dec. 14, 2017 — Sonoris, a global provider of high-end audio products for recording and mastering, today announced a distribution partnership with Plugivery, a leading distributor of audio software, plug-ins, and sound libraries via electronic download delivery. As a result, recording and mastering professionals can now download the complete line of Sonoris professional audio plug-ins and stand-alone DDP solutions from thousands of Plugivery-affiliated professional audio resellers worldwide.

"Sonoris exists to make life easier for the people who make music, and the more accessible our software tools are, the better it will be for the people we serve," said Pieter Stenekes, founder, Sonoris. "Every day, thousands of music-industry pros turn to the online software dealers at Plugivery for hassle-free access to audio plug-ins and other virtual tools they can trust. This partnership with Plugivery brings Sonoris into that online community and gives our clients another easy way to take advantage of our products."

Plugivery (a combination of the words "plug-in" and "delivery") is a business-to-business distribution service whose purpose is to introduce audio software products into hundreds of music stores around the world, carefully considering every need of a truly professional distribution service based on electronic delivery. Plugivery has relationships with more than 3,000 local dealers in more than 70 countries. Plugivery's Instant Download Distribution Service aims to help audio dealers sell more audio software in their stores or on their websites. Meanwhile, Plugivery is a bridge between audio dealers and audio manufacturers, many of which are not represented in music stores simply due to a lack of distribution. Traditional distributors often don't carry plug-in developers' products because the products are too "virtual" and do not fit into the physical-product business model.

Among the many Sonoris products now available through Plugivery retailers is Sonoris Mastering Compressor (SMCP), an ultratransparent audio compressor that doesn't generate odd harmonic distortion as most other compressors do. To reduce residual artifacts, the SMCP features unique, eight-times-upsampling audio technology. Users can further enhance transparency by selecting auto-release and feedback detection together from two smart soft knees.

Another product now available through Plugivery is the Sonoris Mastering Equalizer (SMEQ), an original parametric equalizer that offers selectable linear phase (or minimum phase) parameters per band. The SMEQ plug-in can enhance or correct complex audio material without introducing unwanted coloring. It doesn't smear transients or create mud, nor does it alter the imaging and depth information of the original sound. It is therefore possible to boost or cut frequencies much more precisely than with a conventional equalizer, avoiding the negative side effects of traditional equalizers.

"Sonoris is a well-known software company with a long-established reputation for 'no compromise' audio software products used by the most prestigious and demanding recording and mastering professionals," said Eric Nolot, CEO, Plugivery. "Sonoris' high-end audio software tools are the perfect complement to Plugivery's mission and distribution model."

Music industry professionals can access the entire Sonoris product line through any of the reputable pro-audio resellers and music stores listed at Plugivery: http://www.plugivery.com/about/dealers/.

More information about DDP Creator and the Sonoris product family is available at www.sonorissoftware.com.

# # #

​About Plugivery

Plugivery is a B2B (business to business) distribution service whose purpose is to introduce audio software products into hundreds of music stores all around the world carefully considering every need of a truly professional distribution service based on electronic delivery. The name Plugivery comes from the combination of the words "Plug-in" and "Delivery."

​About Sonoris

Sonoris develops high-end audio products for the recording and mastering professional. The company's multiplatform software ranges from a complete line of audio plug-ins to stand-alone DDP solutions. The software developed by Sonoris is used in mastering studios around the world.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Sonoris/171214Sonoris.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sonoris/Sonoris-Mastering-SMCP-SMEQ.zip

Description of Photos: Sonoris Mastering Compressor (SMCP) and Sonoris Mastering Equalizer (SMEQ) are available now through Plugivery.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@sonoris%20Inks%20Distribution%20Deal%20With%20@plugivery%20-%20http://bit.ly/2C3MbI6

Follow Sonoris:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sonoris