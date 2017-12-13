Grand Lille TV Migrates to HD and Launches New Channel With Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Dec. 13, 2017 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that Grand Lille TV, a French regional TV news channel that is part of the Secom Group, has successfully transitioned to HD and launched an additional channel using the market-leading Spectrum™ media server platform from Harmonic. With powerful channel-in-box (CiaB) capabilities, Harmonic's solution speeds up video distribution and enables new channels to be launched faster at a lower total cost of ownership than the broadcaster's previous playout system.

"At Grand Lille TV, we recently launched a secondary news channel called Grand Littoral TV to expand our market reach, and it was the perfect opportunity for us to migrate from SD to HD. Since we handle a large number of live breaking news events on a daily basis, we needed a playout solution that is efficient, reliable and flexible," said Vincent Charley, CTO at Secom Group. "Harmonic's Spectrum platform works seamlessly with our cloud-based Chyro™ traffic system to help us get fast-breaking, high-quality news content on-air quickly and affordably."

Grand Lille TV broadcasts in DVB-T from northern France as well as in IPTV via leading French service providers. At the heart of Harmonic's CiaB solution at Grand Lille TV and Grand Littoral TV is the Spectrum MediaDeck™ media server featuring the ChannelPort™ integrated channel playout and Polaris™ Play automation systems. By merging branding and master control switching with clip playback on the industry's most trusted media server platform, the ChannelPort system speeds up the cost-effective deployment of new channels. Tight integration between Harmonic's Spectrum solution and cloud-based Chyro technology optimizes scheduling, ingest, branding and playout of HD broadcasts.

"Today, the stakes are incredibly high. Broadcasters, content creators and TV channels like Grand Lille TV are under intense pressure to deliver new programming and services more quickly than ever," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, EMEA and LATAM, at Harmonic. "Harmonic's Spectrum media server combines exceptionally reliable playout and automation systems to optimize live and on-demand HD video delivery, opening up new revenue-generating opportunities for the broadcaster."

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

