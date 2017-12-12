Wohler Supplies CSS Group with iAM-AUDIO for Hybrid Monitoring Solutions Within CCTV

BEIJING, DECEMBER 12, 2017 - When CCTV, China's major public broadcaster, launched an initiative to update its OB trucks to 4K, it turned to CSS Group to supply the most suitable equipment for the station's upgrade. For audio monitoring, CSS Group relied on its 15-year-relationship with Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, to provide its high-quality audio signal monitoring and metering solutions. Wohler's iAM-AUDIO, which monitors a mix of analog, digital and IP signals easily and transparently, was implemented into the truck to monitor CCTV's various audio signals in the field.

CCTV provides top news and content to China and around the world. The channel's programming includes a broad range of variety shows, sports and travel programs. When CSS was tasked with designing and equipping the station's upgrade to fully 4K capable vehicles, the group trusted in its longstanding relationship with Wohler and knew that it could rely on the company's well respected product range and set of advanced technologies to enable accurate, high fidelity monitoring of multiple audio signal formats.

"We have a great relationship with Wohler and have been using its products for many years," says Song Xuan, general manager of CSS Group's Audio Division. "We had previously recommended Wohler's AMP2-16V and AMP1-S8MDA solutions extensively. Wohler's exceptional quality and attention to detail is something that we have grown accustomed to. When upgrading CCTV's truck to 4K, we knew we needed a reliable but versatile solution that could support Dante, AES67, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110, MADI, AES, analog and SDI formats, and we didn't have to look any further than Wohler Technologies and its iAM-AUDIO solution. The equipment's interface allows CCTV to accurately monitor a variety of signals within a single unit and ensures its 4K OB truck can produce the best programming possible."

Wohler's iAM-AUDIO is seamlessly integrated into CCTV's 4K OB audio system, which is based around a suite of products from Lawo. iAM-AUDIO monitors AES67 audio from its Lawo mc266 console, along with analog and AES signals. Audio is being routed using Lawo's Nova73 and its DALLIS remote and desktop interface system. CCTV also utilizes Lawo's sapphire mixers connected to a Cisco Gigabit Switch in addition to an audio-follow-video (AFV) switch. Using Wohler's API, the iAM-AUDIO units have the further option of being centrally and remotely controlled by Gefei (or other control solutions, such as Lawo's VSM).

iAM-AUDIO is designed to be easy to operate yet powerful enough to provide high-quality, intuitive monitoring of multiple signal types within a compact form factor. iAM-AUDIO's touch screen panels allow for intuitive control, with simple to navigate menus and configuration. All iAM Series monitors are built with an on-board web server and can be updated, monitored and controlled via a browser-based user interface that supports fast configuration with role-based authentication that protects critical configurations from unauthorized alteration.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Creating the first in-rack audio monitoring product over 30 years ago, Wohler Technologies continues to develop critical pieces of signal monitoring technology. Adapting to the evolving standards and needs of modern professionals, the company is a leader in providing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced audio, video and data monitoring including powerful Audio and Video over IP capabilities. Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring for a developing range of signal types, such as Dante, Ravennat/AES67, MPEG2/4 TSoIP, MPEG2/4 TSoASI, UHD/4K and SMPTE 2022-6.

Based in Hayward, California, many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities are among Wohler's customers. More information can be found at www.wohler.com.

