Glensound and ASK Sales Appoint New U.S. Dealers

Los Angeles, CA – December 2017… Glensound, the UK-based manufacturer of audio products for the broadcast market and ASK Sales are pleased to announce the appointment of three U.S. dealers: Gotham Sound & Communications, Inc., Washington Professional Systems, and Professional Wireless Systems. The three well-known dealers now serve as the foundation for Glensound’s increasing presence in the U.S. professional audio and broadcast market segments.

With offices in Long Island City, NY and Atlanta, GA, Gotham Sound & Communications, Inc. prides itself as being a one stop production audio solution. Founded in 2002 by Jim Guzzi and Peter Schneider, the company offers sales, rentals, and service for its wide range of offerings. Co-Owner Peter Schneider commented on the company’s new arrangement with Glensound, “We are very pleased to be an authorized dealer for Glensound. Glensound offers a comprehensive catalog of innovative audio products for broadcast applications and, with our proximity to New York City, we are well situated to provide location sound engineers and others with both the equipment and the necessary support services.”

Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, Washington Processional Systems is a full-service AV Systems Integration company that has been designing and implementing audio, video, digital media, and presentation style solutions since 1985. Brian Grant, Washington Processional Systems’ Audio Department Manager, shared his enthusiasm for Glensound products, “Glensound has a well-earned reputation for its high quality, robust product offerings. I believe our company and Glensound make a great pairing and I look forward to outfitting our broadcast customers with what I consider to be among the finest broadcast audio solutions in their category. I have every confidence their products will be well-received by our customers.”

Based in Orlando, FL, Professional Wireless Systems—a Masque Sound company— was formed in 1992 by James Stoffo, who is well-known for his consulting and broadcast coordination services. Today, Professional Wireless Systems is recognized as one of the leading experts in supplying and supporting wireless sound systems for live and broadcast events. Justin Van Winkle, the company’s Production Manager, shared his enthusiasm for Professional Wireless Systems’ addition of the Glensound catalog. “Glensound products are very popular among broadcast professionals,” Van Winkle says. “They have an extensive product catalog and their equipment is recognized for both its excellent performance as well as being extremely reliable, which is a crucial consideration for any location sound engineer. We are very pleased to be representing them.”

Arnie Toshner, President of ASK Sales—the company coordinating Glensound’s sales activities throughout the United States, commented on the new arrangement with the three new U.S. dealers, “The addition of Gotham Sound, Washington Professional Systems, and Professional Wireless give Glensound a solid footing across the U.S. Eastern territory. Glensound’s product line is comprehensive, their equipment delivers excellent audio performance, and their reliability is second to none. I’m confident these three dealers will do a terrific job representing Glensound products and I look forward to growing the company’s business throughout the broadcast, sound reinforcement, and location sound market segments.”

Additional information about Gotham Sound & Communications, Washington Processional Systems, and Professional Wireless is available as follows:

·Gotham Sound & Communications, Inc.: www.gothamsound.com

·Washington Processional Systems: www.washprosys.com

·Professional Wireless Systems: www.professionalwireless.com

About Glensound and ASK Sales

Located in Maidstone, Kent, UK, Glensound is a manufacturer of high quality audio equipment for the world’s broadcast and commercial audio markets. Manufacturing all products in-house to ensure both performance and reliability, Glensound’s catalog encompasses Balance Converters, AD/DA Converters, Commentary Systems, Dante® Networked Audio, Headphone Amplifiers, Intercom Equipment, and Audio Mixers, and more. For additional information, visit the company online at www.glensound.co.uk. ASK Sales (http://askproaudiosales.com/) is the exclusive distributor of Glensound in North America.

Photo info... From left to right): ASK’s Arnie Toshner and Gavin Davis (Glensound Managing Director)