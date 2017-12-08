ChyronHego Releases PRIME Graphics 2.6, Latest Version of Industry-Leading Broadcast Graphics Platform

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Dec. 8, 2017 — ChyronHego today released version 2.6 of PRIME Graphics, the 64-bit, all-software rendering engine that powers the company's popular, high-performance PRIME graphics platform. PRIME Graphics 2.6 includes an array of enhancements ranging from 16-bit color and full, 10-bit I/O to a new Scene Camera effect, additional codecs for recording inputs, and advanced touch-screen features.

The evolution of ChyronHego's renowned Channel Box PRIME channel branding system, PRIME Graphics 2.6 is an advanced, 4K-ready, 3D graphics authoring and playout solution designed to meet the ongoing demands of today's and tomorrow's broadcasters. The centerpiece of PRIME Graphics 2.6 is the PRIME Designer, a powerful design tool that enables the industry's fastest and most efficient graphics authoring. In addition, PRIME Graphics 2.6 offers six key toolkits:

• PRIME Branding, for delivering bold, up-to-the-minute branding elements such as headlines, sports scores, weather reports, financial data, snipes, social media commentary, and automated promos

• PRIME Clips, an integrated broadcast clip player offering user-defined clip transitions and the ability to support up to six independent channels of video from a single server

• PRIME News, a unified newsroom graphics solution that offers full integration with ChyronHego's CAMIO MOS-based and NCRS-connected graphics asset management solution

• PRIME Studio Monitors, for feeding graphics to non-standard-aspect-ratio monitor walls, touchscreens, integrated anchor desk monitor displays, and more

• PRIME Interactive, a graphics-driven touch-screen solution that lets news and sports reporters tell a better story through visually compelling, interactive presentations

• PRIME Workflow, an integrated extension to ChyronHego's workflow content distribution and syncing solutions

PRIME Designer is a powerful creative tool that offers drag-and-drop intuitive design for quick and easy scene construction. Plus, the solution's Advanced Data Object provides filtered data binding for scene elements, and seamless integration with ChyronHego's NewsTicker™ enables access to back-end data streams. With PRIME Graphics 2.6, PRIME Designer now includes support for 16-bit color on every channel and full, 10-bit I/O. A new Scene Camera effect enables users to add multiple cameras to a scene, and the latest version includes additional codecs for recording inputs. Plus, an all-new Inline Text effect enables users to add scene objects to text objects such as crawls.

In addition, PRIME Graphics 2.6 adds advanced touch-screen features to PRIME Interactive, including an all-new tube object and embedded Lua and shader editors. PRIME Studio Monitors now includes subchannels for studio monitor solutions and stadium LED screens.

"Media professionals from around the world are embracing PRIME Graphics' single-platform, multiple-solutions model, a total offering with far more capabilities and a lower total cost of ownership than competing solutions," said Sören Kjellin, chief technology officer, ChyronHego. "Whether used together or as stand-alone products, the PRIME Graphics toolkits are flexible and easy-to-use solutions for everyone from news and sports broadcasters to playout facilities and in-venue producers — delivering the creative freedom and reliability our customers have come to expect from the leader in graphics creation and playout software."

More information about PRIME Graphics 2.6 and ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

