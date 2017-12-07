Middle Atlantic Products Helps Advance Rack Building Best Practices

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Dec. 7, 2017 — Middle Atlantic Products is sharing its thought leadership by participating in the task group authoring AVIXA's newest standard, "F502.01:201X Rack Building for Audiovisual Systems." The standard draft is now available and AVIXA is providing a public comment period, seeking AV experts to review it and provide feedback in an online town hall, Wed., Dec. 13.

"Any satisfying AV experience starts at the rack," said Tim Troast, VP, product management at Middle Atlantic. "This standard validates the incredible work that goes into designing a solid foundation to deliver an amazing experience. AVIXA's town hall meeting will be a great opportunity to bring together our community, share the work of the team, and deliver the best possible standard for the industry. The ultimate goal is to give our customers vetted, consensus-based guidance to optimize every AV installation."

The Rack Building Standard Town Hall will take place online at 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 13. Integrators are encouraged to read the "F502.01:201X Rack Building for Audiovisual Systems" draft prior to the meeting and share their opinions during the event. This town hall will allow attendees to ask questions and submit comments directly to the task group before the standard is published. Those interested in participating and providing input are encouraged to register for the online town hall.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand and Legrand, North & Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

