BBC WALES PUTS DALET AT THE CORE OF ITS NEW BROADCAST CENTER

Paris, France – December 5, 2017 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced that BBC Wales has selected the enterprise Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) and Orchestration platform to facilitate all workflows and asset management requirements at its new state-of-the-art media facility located in Cardiff, Wales. Once deployed, Dalet Galaxy will offer a centralized content repository and provide tools to orchestrate workflows and media processes across production, news, studios and delivery departments. The massive installation design and multi-year deployment will be managed by Dalet Professional Services, which will ensure customer success in the transformation journey towards agility and maximize return on investment (ROI).

“BBC Wales is pleased to be working with Dalet to provide an asset management system for our new home in Central Square, Cardiff. Dalet was chosen after a very competitive process, and will provide an important part of the technology solution at Central Square within a state of the art broadcast centre. We are looking forward to the successful delivery of the project,” comments Gareth Powell, chief operating officer, BBC Wales.

As the core media hub, Dalet Galaxy will be deployed as the cornerstone of the new digital facility. All systems and sub-systems deployed in future phases will connect to this hub. The state-of-the-art, BPMN-compliant Dalet Workflow Engine will enable the BBC to orchestrate a combination of user tasks and media services ranging from ingest, transcoding and QC, to logging, editing, media packaging and distribution. A simple-to-use workflow designer interface allows users to model business processes, picking from a palette of stencils operations such as user tasks and notifications, media and metadata services, gateways, timeout and error management, and much more.

The comprehensive and open Dalet Galaxy API will allow the BBC to tightly connect storage and infrastructure technologies, media services and post-production applications, and traffic and business platforms, orchestrating a fluid workflow that tracks assets and associated metadata across the media enterprise.

“We have been working with the BBC on a multitude of projects for more than fifteen years. comments Adrian Smith, regional manager, Dalet UK. “Dalet Galaxy’s flexible architecture provides a future-proof framework on which the BBC can evolve to meet new requirements and production needs that arise over coming months and even years. The Dalet Professional Services team’s experience in managing such enterprise rollouts will help them navigate the juggernaut of this multi-year, large-scale deployment.”

In addition to Dalet Galaxy, Dalet will be supplying a new Dalet HTML application for simplified management of camera card ingests and its Dalet Brio video server. Supporting both SDI and IP, the versatile, high-density Dalet Brio ingest and playout platform adheres to the SMPTE 2110 standards, allowing broadcasters to step into the future of IP while retaining the security of SDI.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

About BBC Wales

BBC Cymru Wales is the national broadcaster for Wales, providing a wide range of English and Welsh language programmes and services for audiences across Wales, as well as flagship programmes for the BBC network. It has the largest BBC newsroom outside London, serving audiences across Wales with live news across television, radio and digital platforms seven days a week.

