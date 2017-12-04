Iron Mountain Entertainment Services to Serve as Title Sponsor for Upcoming AMIA Conference in New Orleans

— Iron Mountain Entertainment Services will also be exhibiting in the conference’s “Vendor Café” display and networking area —

LOS ANGELES, CA – Iron Mountain Incorporated® Entertainment Services, the global leader in protection and preservation of entertainment content, will serve as the title sponsor at the upcoming AMIA 2017 conference in New Orleans, Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, 2017. This year marks the 10 Year Anniversary of Iron Mountain being a sponsor, further underscoring Iron Mountain’s ongoing commitment to the AMIA Conference. Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, bolstered by the recent international acquisition Bonded Services, will also be exhibiting in the conference’s “Vendor Café” display and networking area.

As the world’s largest international association of professional media archivists, the Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA) is uniquely poised to bring together a variety of experts representing corporate and national archivists, media companies, libraries, historical societies, labs, post-production, universities and more. Because of this diverse membership, AMIA provides an opportunity to interact with every facet of the archiving industry and a single forum to address the best ways to preserve and provide access to the wide heritage of digital and analog media formats.

In September 2017, Iron Mountain acquired Bonded Services Group, providing a global reach to the IMES portfolio, including Hong Kong, Toronto, London, Paris and Amsterdam, in addition to their established offerings in L.A., NYC, Chicago, Nashville and Boyers, PA.

Jeff Anthony, Senior Vice President, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, remarked, “We are honored to once again serve as the title sponsor for this important event. The AMIA conference is the signature event for media archivists and a very important venue for Iron Mountain and the customers we support around the world. Now, with our recent acquisition of Bonded Services, we are better positioned to provide the global reach our customers – many of whom are AMIA attendees and members – require to meet their preservation needs, including physical storage, digitization, digital storage, distribution and monetization.”

