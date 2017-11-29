Cinegy on the “Go” in South Korea

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced that K-Baduk in South Korea has launch it’s “Go” channel using Cinegy.

Invented in China more than 2,500 years ago and far more complicated than chess, the goal of Go is for two players to literally “encircle” more territory than their opponent. It is a hugely popular board game in East Asia, so much so that regional and international matches are televised in HD – with commentary - throughout the region on multiple platforms.

Working with Cinegy partner Sion Media in Seoul, K-Baduk wanted a system that would further improve its ability to easily capture, edit, and playout live Go matches.

K-Baduk was already using an earlier version of Cinegy Air for playout, and through Sion Media chose to upgrade its Cinegy solution across the board with multiple licenses for Cinegy Air PRO and Cinegy Capture PRO for ingest and transcoding; Cinegy Desktop for real-time production with a limitless ability to import and export media to third-party non-linear editing and automation systems; Cinegy Archive, Cinegy’s media asset management hub; and Cinegy Multiviewer 12 for multichannel monitoring.

K-Baduk Programming Team Director, Lim Seolah said, “We are very satisfiedwith our Cinegy solution because it has stabilized and greatly simplified our ability to capture, edit, manage and monitor our media, and play it out. Cinegy software is a complete package that is far less complicated than Go itself.”

Cinegy Co-owner and Managing Director Jan Weigner added, “The range of special interests that have enough popularity to gain multiplatform audiences continues to increase rapidly, and the only practical way to address those audiences is in software, where channels can be launched quickly, efficiently, and professionally for a limited time, indefinitely, or permanently with little or no financial risk.

“We are delighted that K-Baduk has been able to take advantage of Cinegy software and feel certain they will find new ways to exploit its power as their commercial requirements and broadcast operations expand.”