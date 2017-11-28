Glensound Keeps Production Flowing for CP Communications

Michael Mason

Elmsford, NY – November 2017… Glensound, the UK-based manufacturer of audio products for the broadcast market and ASK Sales are pleased to announce that CP Communications, an industry leading full-service production company specializing in the rental, engineering, and value-added resale of audio, video, and data communications solutions, is now an authorized Glensound dealer. The addition of Glensound’s comprehensive line of audio production equipment benefits both the production services offered by CP Communications and the company’s rental and sales operations.

Michael Mason, President of CP Communications, jokingly refers to himself as the company’s ‘chief cook and bottle washer’. “As a partner,” he said, “I handle everything from sales, purchasing, finance, and customer service to engineering. For over 30 years, the company has specialized in the use of both wireless and wired products and systems used in the broadcast, sports, entertainment, corporate, and educational production fields. We are delighted to be adding Glensound products to our company’s equipment roster.”

As part of CP Communications’ various product offerings, Mason reports the company’s Glensound arsenal includes the DARK 1616M Dante and AES67 Network Audio Analog and AES Interface with remote mic amps, the AoIP44 Dante Audio Network 4 Input / 4 Output analog break out box, the Inferno Single Commentators Box for Dante audio networks, and the Vita Plus Commentary Unit with talkback and Dante interface, among others. “We’ve been onboard with Glensound since March of this year,” Mason says. “In that relatively short period of time, we’ve become very fond of the audio quality, reliability, and the wealth of features the Glensound equipment provides. Based upon the response of both our staff and customers, we fully expect to grow our Glensound arsenal.”

While discussing the various Glensound products, Mason noted his fondness for the DARK 1616M. “Using the DARK1616M enables us to maximize transport in our Dante-based booth kits,” he explained. “We started using these at the MLB All Star Game and have been growing our use of the system ever since.”

For production professionals involved in location sound work for the broadcast market, quality equipment is just part of the equation. Quality customer and technical support services are equally important, as questions inevitably arise. Here too, Mason reports the Glensound / ASK Sales apparatus is on very solid footing, “The sales and support from ASK, the US distributor for Glensound, has been second to none. We are in constant contact with both ASK and Glensound about new products and product updates. ASK has also been an integral interface with Glensound engineering and getting custom modifications and potential product upgrades taken care of. We’ve been very pleased.”

Before shifting his focus back to the business of the day, Mason offered these final thoughts regarding CP Communications’ new relationship with Glensound and ASK Sales, “The Glensound family of products has been a great addition to our fleet of equipment. All of us at CP Communications look forward to a long and mutually beneficial business relationship with both Glensound and ASK!”

About Glensound and ASK Sales

Located in Maidstone, Kent, UK, Glensound is a manufacturer of high quality audio equipment for the world’s broadcast and commercial audio markets. Manufacturing all products in-house to ensure both performance and reliability, Glensound’s catalog encompasses Balance Converters, AD/DA Converters, Commentary Systems, Dante® Networked Audio, Headphone Amplifiers, Intercom Equipment, and Audio Mixers, and more. For additional information, visit the company online at www.glensound.co.uk. ASK Sales (http://askproaudiosales.com/) is the exclusive distributor of Glensound in North America.

