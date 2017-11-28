AES New York Exhibitors Reach Maximum Audio Potential with Attendees

— Strong showing of exhibitions and events drives ongoing growth in AES convention experience —

New York, NY — A steady stream of new products, events and announcements from the recent AES New York Convention is still resounding through the industry as convention exhibitors and sponsors report another highly successful AES convention experience. Held October 18–21 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, the AES New York 2017 Convention hosted the year’s largest annual contingent of pro audio professionals, students and enthusiasts over four days of audio education, networking and the largest dedicated pro audio gear and services exhibition of the year.

Expounding on the AES New York theme of Maximum Audio, several prominent pro audio brands expressed their satisfaction with this year’s exhibition and events:



“This year’s AES convention in New York once again demonstrated that AES is an extremely important industry event, offering exhibitors, presenters and audio professionals a format to learn about new technologies, see the latest professional audio products and network with the leaders in the industry,” stated Phil Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. President and C.E.O. “We were extremely pleased with the attendance, and at this year's show, and we saw many new faces from all sectors of the industry. We are looking forward to coming back to New York again next year."

“I continue to be impressed with the increasing numbers and quality of attendees at the NY AES,” said Jack Kelly, President, Group One Ltd. “I can see first-hand that the effort put in by the AES Board of Governors and the folks involved with the exhibition is definitely having a positive impact, and we look forward to being here again next year.”

"AES continues to be a valuable experience for our company as well as our customers,” commented Celino Ullegue, U.S. Marketing, Shure Incorporated. “This year’s show was an excellent forum for showcasing our new premier Axient Digital wireless line. It gave Shure a great opportunity to discuss the current needs of wireless microphone users. We're honored to be a part of this important convention and trade show."

“As a member of and exhibitor within the AES organization, the New York show holds our best experiences,” states Vinnie Macri, Market Outreach, Clear-Com. “Regarding our customer base, for a specialized vendor such as Clear-Com – offering production intercom- and IP-based audio connectivity transport solutions – the NY metro area is rich with specifiers and users. Attendee numbers at AES NY have continued to grow compared to other trade events we participate in, because it is the only professional audio-focused show of its kind.”

Sponsors for the AES New York Convention included:



Platinum Sponsor

Sennheiser

Mobile Sponsor

THAT Corp

Lanyard Sponsor

Shure

The Mixer Lounge & Bar Sponsors

The Recording Academy P&E Wing, Iron Mountain, Sennheiser, Neumann

Expo Sponsors

Sennheiser, Neumann, Shure, Lectrosonics, L-Acoustics, d&b Audiotechnik, KV2 Audio, Clear-Com, TiMax, Optocore, DPA, Calrec, Lawo, TSL Products, Genelec, Focusrite Pro, Waves, Universal Audio, Analog Devices, Internet Co. Ltd., T-Mobile

Technical Partners

PMC, Sound On Sound, IMSTA, Mix with the Masters

The AES will return to the Javits Center in 2018 as it celebrates its 70th Anniversary with the 145th AES International Convention, taking place October 17 – 20, 2018, co-located once again with The NAB Show New York. Visit aes.org/events for AES event updates throughout the year.