Square Box Systems Promotes Hannah Stern to Sales Operations Manager

WARWICK, U.K. — Nov. 27, 2017 — In a move reflecting Square Box Systems' continued growth and investment in its service-oriented culture, the company today announced the promotion of Hannah Stern to sales operations manager. Reporting to the company's CEO, Dave Clack, Stern will manage the Square Box project office and professional services for CatDV, the company's industry-leading media asset management (MAM) solution.

"We're very excited that Hannah is taking over as sales operations manager, a move that will translate instantly into an even better service experience for our customers. She has been an invaluable member of our team since 2014, and she's contributed greatly to a sales and marketing engine that is driving our company forward into a new era of leadership in the global media asset management market," said Clack. "With her outstanding planning, project management, and organizational skills, Hannah will bring new focus and energy to our sales and services teams as demand for CatDV continues to soar worldwide."

Prior to joining Square Box Systems, Stern served as a personal assistant for Lear Fitness in Leamington Spa, U.K. She received a bachelor's degree in geography from the University of Birmingham in 2012.

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac® and Windows® platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

Hannah Stern, Sales Operations Manager at Square Box Systems

