FSR Joins AVIXA and Biamp In Coordinating Custom Experience at Andrew Young School of Policy Studies

Atlanta, GA – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is proud to join industry leaders AVIXA (Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association — the official rebranded name for the well-known InfoComm International organization) and Biamp, a leader in networked audio & video systems, in coordinating a special, custom experience at Andrew Young School of Policy Studies on December 6th.

Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, in a unique synergy with the city of Atlanta, has adopted empty and abandoned buildings and renovated them — transforming them into technology rich learning spaces. In a custom experience event, the school and its sponsors will take attendees on a tour of two historic buildings, both of which were once large banks and now owned by Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, and review their history, as well as the challenges and successes of upgrading the historic sites into functional modern learning centers. During the event, visitors will also have the opportunity to examine the measures taken to create an environment that can be modified to meet future objectives.

“This is a rare opportunity for end-users from the education, healthcare and corporate sectors of the pro AV market to see what went into renovating these buildings and turning them into advanced, high-technology learning centers,” says Gina Sansivero, director of business development, education, at FSR, Inc. “As a company, FSR is always looking for ways to help bring educational experiences and resources such as this to industry professionals. In addition to Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, we couldn’t be more excited to be coordinating this outstanding event with such industry leaders as AVIXA and Biamp in what is truly an amazing journey of transformation, overcoming challenges and creation of an environmental experience through the use of AV.”

The event will take place at the school’s Andrew Young Building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. eastern. Anyone interested in more information or in attending, can visit: http://www.cvent.com/events/avixa-fsr-biamp-experience-at-georgia-state-university/event-summary-711ca3b0f2ab4a07b140e5ce1bd28def.aspx.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv