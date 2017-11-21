David Scheirman Takes Office as President of the Audio Engineering Society

New York, NY — The AES has announced that David Scheirman has taken office as the new President of the Audio Engineering Society. In continuing its role of promoting audio science and education, the AES welcomes Scheirman and his forty-plus years of experience and expertise in professional audio – and as a long-time active member of the AES, where he’s served three terms on the Board of Governors, along with numerous roles and chair positions at AES conventions and within the AES committee system.

“David has played a leading role in the past year as Chair of the President’s strategic planning team,” said Alex Case, as he ends his own one-year presidential term. “David was instrumental in our development of new events and collaborations. With his broad and deep industry experience, he is uniquely prepared to lead these AES initiatives in the coming year.” Case will continue to serve on the AES Executive Committee as Past President, while also chairing the Membership and Nominations Committees.

Scheirman, an AES member since 1975, has been directly involved with PA rental companies, an installed system integrator, an electro-acoustical measurement laboratory, a computer-control system developer, a networking technology R&D firm and leading loudspeaker system manufacturers, with previous recent experience notably including his work with HARMAN Professional and JBL. Currently, he holds the position of Director, Global Concert & Rental Business at Bose Professional.

Past AES duties include three terms on the AES Board of Governors; Past Chair, AES Pacific NW section; Executive Committee, Los Angeles Section; Facilities Chair, 137th and 139th Conventions; Session Chair, AES International Conference on Sound Reinforcement; and Co-Chair, AES international Conference on Computer Controlled Sound Systems. Further, Scheirman is a member of the AES Standards Committee’s Standards Task Force, and has served on or chaired additional AES committees, including Executive Committee, Board of Governors, Conference Policy, Convention Policy, Laws & Resolutions, Membership, Nominations, Regions & Sections, 143rd Convention and AES@NAMM. His professional development background includes executive education programs with California Institute of Technology (Accelerating Product Development), Stanford University (Market Strategy for Technology-Based Companies), M.I.T. (Managing Complex Product Development Processes), and University of Washington (Finance for Non-Financial Managers).

“I’m honored to have been elected President of the AES by our membership,” said Scheirman, “and the timing takes place as our Society moves forward with so many promising initiatives like our collaborative events and our membership growth activities in China and elsewhere across the globe. Equally promising is our ongoing investment in the future through service to our growing student membership, and, as evidenced by our creation of the new Diversity and Inclusion committee, in proactively promoting opportunity both within the AES and the audio industry at large. I look forward to helping facilitate further progress.”

Read David Scheirman’s AES Presidents Message here and learn more about how you can be a part of the AES at aes.org.