Jackie Green, President/CTO of Alteros, an Audio-Technica Company, Wins Industry Innovator Award from TV Technology

Stow, OH — Alteros, an Audio-Technica company, announces that its President/CTO Jackie Green has been recognized with one of TV Technology’s inaugural Industry Innovator Awards.

The Industry Innovator Awards recognize innovation and excellence in the broadcast and media technology industry. Winners were selected by a panel of experts and evaluated on their professional achievements, technical and business innovations and continuing influence within their industries.

Founded earlier this year, Alteros is dedicated to the research, development and sales of innovative technology products with a special focus on the evolving RF landscape and creating high-end wireless solutions for live audio production, broadcast studios, sporting events and theater applications in the ever-shrinking frequency spectrum. Alteros develops products that capitalize on Audio-Technica’s years of extensive ultra-wideband (UWB) and RF technology research, and innovative digital solutions to solve the most demanding technical problems.

“It is a distinct honor to be acknowledged with this Industry Innovator Award, alongside top leaders in the industry,” stated Green. “At Alteros, one of our main goals is designing RF products for not only today’s wireless landscape but also the wireless world of the future. We plan to continue innovating with market-driven solutions.”

For more information visit www.alteros.tech.