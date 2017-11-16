MuxLab Creating New App for iOS and Android to Control Comprehensive AV over IP Systems

MuxLab is putting the final touches on a new application offering the most intuitive way to control its AV over IP sources and displays with smart options like custom graphics of color-coded equipment for easy, instant identification. With the new MuxLab App, users can manage the connectivity of any source to any display and create comprehensive video walls. Multiple sites and zones can be managed with the touch of a finger using graphical floor plans, vastly simplifying the location, identification and control of even the most complex AV installations. Systems can also be configured with presets to handle repetitive or scheduled tasks. Setting up the App requires a simple download to get started, available on both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.



"MuxLab took great strides to develop a control system that is exceptionally easy to configure and operate yet powerful," said Joe Teixeira, Director of Product Development at MuxLab. "This functionality is another example of MuxLab’s commitment to delivering innovative technologies that empower end users while simplifying their systems management."



The App also works with the MuxLab ProDigital Network Controller (model 500811) to manage the entire MuxLab AV over IP product family. The Controller's intuitive GUI gives integrators and end users the ability to access both small and large AV over IP systems with the same level of simplicity. Centrally managing many locations is easy using graphical floor plans. It can manage local and remote systems from any location, and offers password protected options for securing system accessibility.



MuxLab's new App will be available in early 2018, and showcased at MuxLab’s boothduring ISE in Amsterdam.