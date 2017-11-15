MIPRO adds Dante® Options and Expands 8 Series Product Line with New ACT-848 Receivers

Kansas City, MO – November 2017… Avlex Corporation, the North American distributor of MIPRO products and the name audio professionals turn to for world-class wireless technology and microphones, is pleased to announce that Dante audio networking capability has been added to select MIPRO wireless products. This new feature is available on two ACT 7 Series wireless receivers as well as the dual channel variant of the company’s ACT 8 Series product line. Additionally, the MIPRO ACT 8 Series product line has been expanded with the introduction of the new ACT 848 Digital Wideband Encryption-Capable Quad Channel Receiver—available in both standard and Dante-equipped versions.

In the ACT 7 Series product line, the ACT-72 Dante Enabled UHF Dual-Channel Wideband Wireless Receiver and ACT-74 Dante Enabled UHF Quad-Channel Wideband Wireless Receiver join the existing 7 Series UHF wireless receiver systems. MIPRO’s ACT 7 Series are premium analog wireless systems that operate across 72 MHz of bandwidth and offer 2,881 selectable frequencies with presets that allow up to 48 channel simultaneous operation. The choice of either rechargeable or AA powered transmitters is available for these models.

The MIPRO ACT 8 Digital Series wireless systems now also offer customers a Dante capable version of the ACT-828 Dual Channel Receiver. Another addition to the MIPRO ACT 8 Series is the ACT-848 Digital Quad Channel Receiver, which is also available in a Dante version. In addition to the availability of Dante audio networking functionality, the ACT-848 Quad Channel Receivers are true digital wireless receivers offering Digital Diversity Receiving Technology with available 256-bit encryption. MIPRO’s Digital Diversity Receiving Technology utilizes two receivers in each wireless channel, each tied to its own antenna. Unlike competing wireless systems that use multiplexing between the A and B antennas, depending which one has the best overall average signal, the ACT 8 Series uses antenna summing, creating a mix of the best parts of both antennas in real time, which results in the most saturated signal available.

Like the ACT-828 dual channel wireless receivers, the ACT-848 operates across 64 MHz of bandwidth while offering 2,561 selectable frequencies. Both the Dante-equipped and standard ACT-8 Series systems offer 20 Hz ~ 20 kHz frequency response and a dynamic range > 115 dB. Both systems utilize a full-color vacuum fluorescent display for crystal clear visual feedback of the various system parameters. All 8 Series wireless systems feature rechargeable transmitters and smart charging cradles.

Fred Canning, National Sales Manager for Avlex Corporation, commented on the addition of Dante audio networking to the various MIPRO ACT Series products and the introduction of the ACT-848 receivers, “Dante has proven itself to be one of the most beneficial audio technologies of recent years, as it enables vast amounts of material to be transmitted over a single wire, thus eliminating the cable clutter so common to large venue audio projects. With the addition of Dante to the MIPRO ACT 7 and 8 Series receivers, audio professionals now have the choice of analog or true digital wireless systems that greatly minimize the number of cables feeding mixing consoles and other equipment. The new ACT-848 Dante-equipped receiver adds 4-channel capability to the 8 Series line, so audio pros now have a solid range of choices. I’m confident these Dante-equipped receivers will be well received.”

MSRP pricing for the Dante-equipped MIPRO ACT-72 Dual-Channel and ACT-74 Quad-Channel UHF wireless receiver systems is $900.00 and $1,520.00. MSRP for the MIPRO ACT-828 Dante Digital Encryption-Capable Dual Channel Wideband Wireless Receiver is $985. MSRP for the ACT-848 Dante Digital Wideband Encryption-Capable Quad Channel Receiver is $1,640.00. All products are available now.

