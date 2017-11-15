Blackmagic Design Announces Powerful New 6G-SDI Mini Converters at New Affordable Price!

Fremont, CA - November 15, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced new broadcast quality 6G‑SDI mini converters for converting SDI to HDMI and HDMI to SDI. These new models include more advanced features and new lower prices than the previous 3G‑SDI and 4K models that they replace. Mini Converter HDMI to SDI 6G is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$145, and Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G is also available for US$185.

The new Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G and Mini Converter HDMI to SDI 6G will be demonstrated at InterBEE in Japan on the Blackmagic Design booth 8211.

The Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G and Mini Converter HDMI to SDI 6G models make it possible to convert SDI to HDMI or HDMI to SDI in all formats up to 2160p30. Both models feature professional multi rate 6G‑SDI and are compatible with all existing SDI broadcast equipment. They also feature HDMI along with analog and AES/EBU audio inputs or outputs, depending on the model.

The SDI to HDMI 6G model also includes HDMI instant lock and 33 point 3D LUT support, which are new advanced features that were not available in previous models.

HDMI televisions and projectors can take a long time to lock onto a signal when a new source is connected. To solve this problem, Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G features HDMI Instant Lock which continuously sends an active HDMI signal to the display. That means customers get glitch free clean switching when changing to sources that are the same format and frame rate as the previous signal.

For example, customers can connect Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G to the output of a video router and monitor signals on a big screen HDMI television. When the router output changes, the HDMI television will instantly lock to the new signal without having to resynchronize.

Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G also includes a full 33 point 3D lookup table for extremely high precision, feature film quality color conversions. That means LUTs can be applied to create custom looks, color and gamma changes in realtime while monitoring on set. This also means that customers can use Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G as a 3D LUT processor. 3D LUTs are also compatible with DaVinci Resolve, so customers can use the same LUTs on set and in post for consistent color.

For audio, the Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G model can de‑embed audio from SDI to HDMI, AES/EBU or balanced audio out. The HDMI to SDI 6G model can embed incoming audio signals into the SDI output from the HDMI, balanced analog or digital AES/EBU audio inputs.

“The new 6G‑SDI Blackmagic Mini Converter models are exciting because they give customers full 10 bit broadcast quality video processing with advanced new features at a lower price than before,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “These new converters give customers a way to use everything from big screen televisions to laptop computers and even digital cinema projectors with their existing SDI equipment and facilities!”

Blackmagic Mini Converters are part of a large family of professional broadcast converters that include incredibly affordable Micro Converters as well as advanced models with a massively increased range of features. This range includes 3G, 6G and 12G‑SDI models that are compatible with SD, HD and Ultra HD all the way up to high frame rate 2160p60. Blackmagic Mini Converters and Teranex Mini converters feature support for a wide range of connections such as balanced analog and AES/EBU audio, redundant inputs, analog video, optical fiber and more.

Mini Converter HDMI to SDI 6G is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$145, and Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 6G is available for US$185.

