Roland V-1SDI 3G-SDI Video Switcher Employed by JVC Professional Products for Low-Cost Studio Solution

NAB Show New York — The Roland Professional A/V V-1SDI 3G-SDI Video Switcher has recently been employed by JVC Professional Video as part of a new low-cost studio solution. The system pairs JVC’s KY-PZ100 robotic PTZ production cameras and RM-LP100 remote camera controller with Roland’s V-1SDI 3G-SDI video switcher. Handheld or full-sized cameras with studio configurations from the JVC ProHD and 4KCAM product lines can also be used with the HD system, depending on the needs of the production.

“Not everyone needs or can even accommodate a full-sized, traditional control room,” explained Craig Yanagi, product marketing manager at JVC Professional. “Our solution is ideal for tight spaces and tight budgets. It supports multiple cameras that can be permanently mounted or used on tripods and controlled by one operator. For many houses of worship and other live productions, it’s all you really need.”

The V-1SDI 3G-SDI Video Switcher is a flexible and versatile video switcher that makes it easy to connect and switch professional 3G SDI cameras and playback sources along with HDMI sources including cameras, smart phones, computers, tablets, Blu-ray players and more. Compact and portable, the V-1SDI delivers professional switching results with its easy to use hardware interface complete with T-Fader and easy-to-see backlit buttons. With support for 3G-SDI, the V-1SDI can operate at full 1080p resolution and can take advantage of the longer cable distance of SDI making this compact solution suitable for events and applications in even large spaces with the most professional level of SDI camera sources. Additionally, the V-1SDI 3G-SDI video switcher can send Tally commands via RS-232 through the JVC RM-LP100 remote camera controller, further expanding the system's functionality.

