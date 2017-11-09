Miller Presents Newest Fluid Head Solutions at Inter BEE 2017

TOKYO, NOVEMBER 9, 2017 - Miller Tripods Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be showcasing its latest fluid heads at Inter BEE 2017 in the Velbon Corporation booth (5605). For the first time in Japan, the company will present the CompassX series (CX) and Skyline 90 fluid heads, both designed to meet the needs of the growing broadcast community.

"In our continued goal of incorporating user research to meet our customers' needs, Miller is proud to present two of our most innovative fluid head solutions," says Joseph White, Regional Sales Manager Asia & Africa, Miller Camera Support, LLC. "Inter BEE 2017 allows us to showcase the technological advancements of the CompassX and Skyline 90, which provide the speed and strength that the broadcast field calls for, to this region of the world. We also look forward to hearing customer feedback at the show as this is an integral part of Miller's improved innovations."

The new CX fluid heads incorporate Miller's CB PLUS enabling technology, which takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward. The line is offered in five models, CX2, CX6, CX8, CX10 and the CX18, all of which feature 16 positions of counterbalance for fine, rapid adjustment. The side loading base plate enables fast and easy mounting and alighting of camera rigs. The inherent wide payload range of the series provides maximum flexibility when switching cameras or adding accessories. Its robust construction guarantees a long, low maintenance service-life and low cost of ownership.

All CX models are designed for strength and durability, the range offers standard features to suit most applications, as well as distinguishing characteristics to each model. The set of fluid heads in this five-option series deliver on Miller's "right feel" and are backed by a three-year warranty promise that videographers and cinematographers have come to expect.

Also being shown, the Skyline 90 Fluid Head is designed to meet the stringent and rigorous standards presented by challenging environments and condition of Outside Broadcast (OB). With a sliding platform featuring 300mm of sliding range that glides smoothly and effortlessly with a full payload, the Skyline 90 easily balances heavy camera loads. It also comes with an auto safety lock to ensure a secure horizontal position when loading or dismantling heavy box lenses.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.