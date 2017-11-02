RUSHWORKS Continues International Expansion With New Southern African Distributor

Flower Mound, Texas and Randburg, South Africa — RUSHWORKS, the well-established provider of cool technology for production, playback and streaming, has appointed Zimele Broadcasting Services(Pty), Ltd, as its distributor in the South African region. Zimele provides tailor made solutions to its customers with value added services from project management to system consulting and implementation, training and after sales support. The partnership marks the latest milestone in RUSHWORKS expansion into new and growing global markets that include many European countries, the UK, Israel, Africa and Australia.

“We are delighted to be working with such an outstanding company as Zimele Broadcasting Services that will undoubtedly helpus continue our international expansion into Southern Africa; a region where we see potential for significant growth,” says Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president. “Zimele maintains an exceptional and experienced team and offers a wide range of servicesand skills to ensure successful implementation of systems and solutions, from small to large enterprise projects. We know we made the right choice to work with Zimele.”

In its efforts to deliver superior products and services to its customer base, Zimele works with only the most advanced systems in the broadcast, production and live event industries, This new partnership will allow Zimele to bring RUSHWORKS’ intelligently engineered and much-needed cost-effective technology solutions for production, playback and streaming to customers in the South African region.

“Zimele, together with our network of International partners, has the capability, expertise and professional staff to support customers and events across the sub-Saharan region,” says Casper Klopper, CEO,. “We are now pleased to be able to offer an expanded product portfolio that includeshigh-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions from a leading company such as RUSHWORKS.”

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

About Zimele

Zimele Broadcasting Services(Pty)Ltd was founded in 1996 Zimele together with its International partners has the capability, the expertise, professional staff, equipment, and international backup, to apply appropriate, long term, cost effective, engineered and holistic solutions to the fields of TV broadcasting, Archive Digitization, Media Asset Management, Cable, Production hardware and software for Houses of Worship and live events around the African region. Structured to offer a range of specialized products and services, we oversee all the processes involved through to realization of your mobile or stationary broadcasting facility.