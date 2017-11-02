Updated RED Tools App Available from Apple App Store and Now Google Play

Irvine, Calif. - A refreshed RED Tools app from RED Digital Cinema® is available now from the Apple App Store and available for the first time on Google Play for Android devices.

RED Tools is a multipurpose toolkit designed for use by filmmakers and cinematographers with RED’s DSMC2® and DSMC® cameras. Within the free app, camera operators will find Light and Dark modes for different shooting environments plus a selection of convenient tools that aid camera set-up for: Crop Factor, Recording Time, Flicker-Free Video, Depth of Field, Panning Speed and Exposure in 11 languages including English, Simplified Chinese, German, Japanese, French, Spanish, and more.

For more information, visit www.red.com.