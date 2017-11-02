FSR Walks the Walk, and Wins at The NE Chapter of the IIDA Unconventional Fashion Show

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the Pro AV and Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) markets, got crafty for The New England Chapter of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) and supplied models at its 19th annual unconventional fashion show with neck jewelry made from floor box handles.

Two dozen of the region’s best interior design firms and schools team up with industry manufacturers to battle it out on the runway at the annual event that drew a sold out crowd of over 1,700 people at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on October 12th. Designers from each team create and don fashions crafted exclusively from the tools of their trade and compete for cheers, awards and bragging rights.

At this year’s event, FSR, represented by Lourdes Collins, business development manager, furniture distribution and design channel, and Chaz Porter, director of global sales, partnered with the well-established architect and design firm, Perkins & Will; Herman Miller, the renowned international provider of furnishings and related technologies; and Maharam, a leading provider of textiles to architects and interior designers. The team, whose theme was “The Movement of Dance”, took home awards for “Best Walk” and “Best Hair and Makeup”.

“This amazing event unleashes the creativity that serves as the backbone of the furniture and design industry, and we were honored to support it with our own contributions,” said Porter. “Now, with Lourdes on our team, we look forward to participating in more events, such as this one, and demonstrate that technology can mix with imagination to result in an unforgettable experience, on the runway, or in the boardroom.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

