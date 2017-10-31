Focusrite Pro Appoints Mario de Arce as Western U.S. Accounts Manager

Los Angeles, CA – Focusrite Pro is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario de Arce to the role of Western U.S. Accounts Manager.

Reporting to Kurt Howell, National Sales Manager, North America, Mario is responsible for growing sales of Focusrite Pro’s Red, RedNet and ISA ranges. Working closely with channel partners, he provides effective product sales strategies and workflow solutions on Focusrite Pro’s world-class portfolio of multi-format audio interfaces, modular audio-over-IP solutions, microphone preamplifiers and analogue signal processors.

Rich Nevens, Vice President of Global Sales, Focusrite Pro, said, “Mario joins us in Los Angeles, serving the large TV and film post-production and music markets here. He has the strong technical sales and presentation skills needed to help build our presence in the Hollywood post community.”

On his appointment, Mario said, “It is an absolute pleasure to join the Focusrite Pro team and to have the opportunity to represent such fantastic solutions. I look forward to working with more innovative solutions to advance Focusrite Pro’s offerings in the music and post markets.”

Mario joins from Avid, where he was Pro Audio Solutions Specialist. Previously, he was the Pro Audio Sales Manager for Audio One, and Apogee’s R&D Testing Engineer and South American Sales Representative.

Focusrite Pro is dedicated to removing creative and technical barriers by improving the workflows of audio professionals with scalable audio solutions that meet both their current and future requirements. This new division helps audio professionals build and deploy solutions that address the needs of modern-day audio production in broadcast, post-production, music production, live and installed sound.