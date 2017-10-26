CCUMC Appoints FSR’s Gina Sansivero to Board of Directors

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, an industry-leading manufacturer of products for the Pro AV market, is pleased to announce the appointment of its own Gina Sansivero, director of business development, education, to the Consortium of College and University Media Centers’ (CCUMC) (https://ccumc.site-ym.com/)board of directors. CCUMC, which provides sound leadership and a forum for information exchange, has nearly 850 members at the forefront of media and technologies that support quality teaching and learning in higher education settings. The announcement was made by FSR president Jan Sandri from company headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

Sansivero was elected to the board — consisting of an Executive Director, and eleven officers — for a two-year term commencing in July 2017. In her role as director she will participate in the operations of CCUMC. CCUMC’s mission is to provide leadership and a forum for information exchange to providers of media content and academic technology, and to support quality teaching and learning at institutions of higher education. The Board receives support from various CCUMC committees and task forces as well as from the Executive office staff. Currently, the organization includes members from post-secondary institutions as well as private enterprises of all sizes that supply the media and instructional technology products.

Sansivero, who was named director of business development, education, for FSR in 2014, is responsible for expanding the company’s position within its key educational market. Her role with FSR has been to help educate the sector about new opportunities for interactive and collaborative learning systems offered by FSR. Taking a similar approach, Sansivero will help CCUMC continue its role as a leader in the advancement of technology within the higher education community.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone with Gina’s experience in education to join our family here at CCUMC,” said Aileen Scales, executive director. “As technology continues to change, along with the needs of those working in a learning environment, Gina’s vast knowledge of today’s cutting-edge technology solutions will serve as a tremendous advantage for us. In her new role with CCUMC, we are confident that her experience in this area will help our members reach their goals.”

“CCUMC is recognized as a respected part of the education community and is known to help advance technology within that market,” said Sansivero. “I truly look forward to helping CCUMC continue its mission and help further the role of technology within the education market so that teachers and students can better benefit from today’s advanced solutions and focus on learning.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv