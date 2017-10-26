SenovvA Highlights Latest Technologies and Services at Client Showcase

SenovvA, a design and management firm offering services to the entertainment, special event, architectural/construction and media services industries, will be holding a special Client Showcase at its World Headquarters in Los Angeles November 3rd and 4th.

Asked about the event, SenovvA President Frank McMinn explains, “One of the main reasons we’re doing this is because many of our clients have only ever known about the services that we specifically provide to them which come from our areas of expertise, but we also do design, production, theatrical work and systems integration. And with our upcoming expansion, we can now do full-on video production, camera, editing and build video clip packages for companies.”

This Showcase will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with new technologies, visit and interact with the company’s Production Group who are involved in live events such as the 37th Annual Auction Napa Valley, Oscars Broadcast, Kennedy Center Honors and The Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar Viewing Party.

Visitors can familiarize themselves with new technologies such as the Modtruss modular structural and rigging system the company is using to build a large 3-level structure with a musical stage across from it that includes LED, audio and lighting in a parking lot near company headquarters.

Recent work from the SenovvA Systems Group’s rapidly growing catalog of media systems engineering, and facility installation projects with some of the world’s leading architects and builders will be featured.

Also included at the Showcase will be the group’s partners at INVENT (Institute of Venue and Entertainment Technology) in both live classroom and lab settings as well as the company’s custom turnkey LMS systems for major manufacturers and industry partners.

The Client Showcase will be held Friday November 3 and Saturday November 4, from 3PM-8PM on both days with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres provided. SenovvA Worldwide Headquarters are at 1401 East Third Street, Los Angeles CA 90033. For more information, please click to www.senovva.com