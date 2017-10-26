Interra Systems Launches OTT Edge Performance Monitor Powered by NPAW YOUBORA

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Oct. 25, 2017 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced ORION™-OTT Edge Performance Monitor (EPM) powered by NPAW YOUBORA. Integration between Interra Systems' ORION-OTT monitoring probe and NPAW YOUBORA video analytics and business intelligence suite provides operators in the broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT), and postproduction markets with a comprehensive set of tools to deliver live and VOD content with the utmost confidence. Using the solution, service providers can analyze the video performance metrics of real user sessions, gain insight into recurrent issues and their causes, and easily isolate errors to improve quality of experience (QoE) and user engagement.

"Measuring QoE is critical to the success of OTT services," said Jonathan Shields, VP of sales at NPAW. "Partnering with Interra Systems, an expert in the field of OTT monitoring, we are able to provide the industry with a complete end-to-end client device monitoring workflow for over-the-top services. The end result is flawless video delivery on every screen."

ORION-OTT EPM collects and extracts vital video performance metrics such as startup time, buffering ratio, number of stalls, and play failures from client devices. The collected metrics are analyzed to isolate performance issues across various dimensions including CDNs, ISPs, countries, cities, and video titles, and then drilled down to the root cause. Featuring a rich user interface with real-time views of all quality metrics segregated across various dimensions, ORION-OTT EPM speeds up the identification of anomalies.

To correlate QoE findings at different points in a monitoring workflow (e.g., origin server, CDN) and derive meaningful information out of it, service providers require an advanced centralized monitoring platform. ORION-OTT EPM offers seamless integration with Interra Systems' ORION Central Manager to build a complete picture with meaningful insights.

"As the most advanced and holistic suite of integrated video analytics and business intelligence for broadcasters and other content providers, YOUBORA is the perfect match for our ORION-OTT solution," said Anupama Anantharaman, director, product marketing and business development at Interra Systems. "Leveraging YOUBORA, ORION-OTT EPM enables OTT service providers to make data-driven, business, operational, and technical decisions that drive performance and maximize revenue across the entire video service."

About NPAW (www.nicepeopleatwork.com)

NPAW is a global Big Data and BI company helping online media services in making data-driven business, technical, and operational decisions. NPAW's AI-powered solution, YOUBORA Infinity, is the most advanced, holistic BI platform helping content providers gain real-time understanding how their audience behaves and how their platform performs across the entire video service. YOUBORA Infinity helps customers predict and reduce churn and proactively manage users, increase ad and content efficiency, and overcome operational and technical challenges. Today NPAW is one of the foremost players on the world stage in this domain.

About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems is a global leader in providing quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors for linear and streaming workflows; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance, debugging, and troubleshooting of encoded streams.

Interra Systems' enterprise-class solutions feature a software-defined architecture that supports a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for increased flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. Widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' solutions enable flawless delivery of video on every device. Interra Systems is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with research and development centers in India, and a global sales and distribution network.

