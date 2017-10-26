Genelec Unveils “USA Learning Channel” YouTube Portal

— Fun, informative videos are hosted by Genelec Inc.’s John Whitcore and Paul Stewart —

— U.S. residents who subscribe to the YouTube channel before Nov. 30 will be entered to win a pair of limited-edition red Genelec 8030 Studio Monitors —

NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for four decades, announces a new YouTube portal, “Genelec USA Learning Channel,” which will be updated frequently with new content ranging from production tips and tricks to interviews with industry pros and beyond. Genelec Inc. Territory Managers Paul Stewart and John Whitcore serve as the hosts for this entertaining new information channel.

Visitors who subscribe to the channel before November 30, 2017, and share their subscription publicly on social media, will be entered to win a pair of limited-edition red Genelec 8030 Studio Monitors. The drawing is open to U.S. residents only.

Whitcore states, “Paul and I have been working hard to plan out the content that users have been asking for, and stuff that we would like to see personally. Sometimes we have the answers to our users’ pressing questions, whether it’s troubleshooting in the studio or just the basics of monitoring, and sometimes we bring in an outside expert to illuminate the issue. And we keep it fun, because we know sometimes these topics can be too dry or technical for some visitors’ tastes. We have a real passion for this content, and we hope that shines through. See you on the channel!”

