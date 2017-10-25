Avlex and MIPRO Announce ACT Dual and Quad Channel 2400 Series Wireless Receivers

Kansas City, MO – October 2017… Avlex Corporation, the North American distributor of MIPRO products and the name audio professionals turn to for world-class wireless technology and microphones, is pleased to introduce an expansion to MIPRO’s popular 2400 Series wireless receiver units: the ACT-2412A Dual Channel and ACT-2414A Quad Channel wireless receivers. Utilizing 2.4GHz ISM band true digital 4-frequency FSK modulation circuitry to provide strong RF signal stability and extended range, these two receiver systems are designed as full 1RU form factor units—making installation in standard rackmount enclosures easier. These new wireless receivers are ideal for location sound, professional touring, theatrical and similar applications.

The new ACT-2412A Dual Channel and ACT-2414A Quad Channel wireless receivers employ a frequency hopping spread spectrum technology utilizing 4 frequencies for each channel along with an adaptive tracking algorithm that avoids interference from 2.4 GHz products on channels 1, 6, and 11. These systems employ dual-tuner true digital diversity reception and deliver up to 12 compatible simultaneous channel operation at receiving distances up to 100 meters (330 ft.) with no signal dropouts. The result is crystal-clear and interference-free communication.

Equally noteworthy, both the ACT-2412A Dual Channel and ACT-2414A Quad Channel wireless receivers feature removable front or rear mountable antennas with built in cascade antenna combining. Further, there are optionally available remote antennas for both dual and quad channel configurations.

MIPRO’s new ACT-2412A Dual Channel and ACT-2414A Quad Channel wireless receivers are designed for use with the company’s popular ACT-24HC, ACT-24TC, and MT-24 transmitters. The ACT-24HC handheld transmitter boasts a condenser capsule with excellent off-axis rejection and low handling noise. The ACT-24TC miniature bodypack features separate mute button and status, and selectable impedance for microphone or guitar/line inputs. It includes MIPRO’s MU-54 lavaliere mic. These rechargeable transmitters provide 2 mW / 10 mW switchable RF power outputs and deliver 10 hours of use on a 4-hour charge. The MT-24 transmitter enables musicians to enjoy freedom from being tethered to a cable while retaining all the tone of their instrument that is so crucial to their performance.

Fred Canning, National Sales Manager for Avlex Corporation, commented on the new MIPRO ACT-2412A Dual Channel and ACT-2414A Quad Channel wireless receivers, “With MIPRO’s use of true digital FSK modulation circuitry and adaptive tracking algorithm to effectively avoid interference from other 2.4GHz devices, the ACT-2412A and ACT-2414A offer a rich feature set while addressing the industry's 2.4GHz issues of range, signal stability, and channel density. Add to this the 1RU form factor and removable front or rear mountable antennas with built in antenna combining, these units deliver the range, signal stability, clarity, and ease-of-use wireless users have been searching for. They are an excellent complement to MIPRO’s 2400 series product group.”

The MIPRO ACT-2412A Dual Channel and ACT-2414A Quad Channel wireless receivers are now shipping. MSRP pricing on these systems is as follows:

• ACT-2412A Dual Channel receiver: $430.00

• ACT-2414A Quad Channel wireless receiver: $760.00

